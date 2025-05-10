Michael Kim withdraws from the Truist Championship ahead of the third round

Michael Kim was in the field this week for the 2025 Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. However, the American golfer has withdrawn from the 2025 Truist Championship due to a back injury going into the third round.

The PGA Tour Communications shared an update about the same on X and wrote,

"Michael Kim WD during the third round of the Truist Championship (back injury)."

Michael Kim reacted to this and gave some details, and said,

“Back wasn’t great to start the week and aggravated it during the last two days…. Will get treatment and look to get back as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the tournament has a limited field this week as it is one of the eight signature events with a prize money purse of $20 million. Michael Kim had carded 72 in both rounds and had remained even par for the event going into the weekend.

However, a sudden back injury has forced the 31-year-old golfer to withdraw from the 2025 Truist Championship. This could also be a precautionary measure from Michael Kim as he is also in the field for the 2025 PGA Championship, which is all set to begin next week at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina.

Along with Michael Kim, even Justin Rose has withdrawn from this event going into the third round due to illness.

2025 Truist Championship leaderboard

Here’s the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Truist Championship, with the third round in progress:

1. Keith Mitchell -12

2. Shane Lowry -11

3. Sepp Straka -10

T4. Justin Thomas -7

T4. Rory McIlroy -7

T4. Collin Morikawa -7

T4. Akshay Bhatia -7

T4. Si Woo Kim -7

T4. Patrick Cantlay -7

T10. Max Homa -6

T10. Thomas Detry -6

T10. Stephan Jaeger -6

T10. Rickie Fowler -6

T10. Gary Woodland -6

T15. Tony Finau -5

T15. Harris English -5

T15. Sam Stevens -5

T15. Denny McCarthy -5

T15. Sungjae Im -5

T15. Alex Noren -5

T15. Sam Burns -5

T15. J.T. Poston -5

T15. Nick Taylor -5

T15. Erik van Rooyen -5

T25. Brian Campbell -4

T25. Corey Conners -4

T25. Joe Highsmith -4

T25. Keegan Bradley -4

T25. Tommy Fleetwood -4

T25. Xander Schauffele -4

T25. Taylor Pendrith -4

T25. Rasmus Højgaard -4

T25. Ben Griffin -4

T25. Cameron Young -4

T25. Eric Cole -4

T36. Patrick Rodgers -3

T36. Byeong Hun An -3

T36. Cam Davis -3

T36. Adam Scott -3

T36. Nick Dunlap -3

T36. Min Woo Lee -3

T36. Maverick McNealy -3

T36. Ludvig Åberg -3

T36. Hideki Matsuyama -3

T36. Daniel Berger -3

T36. Robert MacIntyre -3

T36. Davis Thompson -3

T36. Aaron Rai -3

T36. J.J. Spaun -3

T36. Andrew Novak -3

T51. Austin Eckroat -2

T51. Jacob Bridgeman -2

T51. Garrick Higgo -2

T51. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2

T51. Michael Thorbjornsen -2

T51. Jordan Spieth -2

T57. Brian Harman -1

T57. Russell Henley -1

T57. Viktor Hovland -1

T57. Matt Fitzpatrick -1

61. Ryan Gerard E

T62. Lucas Glover +1

T62. Chris Kirk +1

T62. Tom Hoge +1

T65. Wyndham Clark +2

T65. Will Zalatoris +2

T65. Matthieu Pavon +2

T65. Adam Hadwin +2

T69. Sahith Theegala +4

T69. Max Greyserman +4

