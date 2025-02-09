Michael Phelps, Grant Horvat and others take on closest-to-the-pin challenge at WM Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th hole

Michael Phelps and Grant Horvat, along with other celebrities, took an interesting golf challenge at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. On Saturday, February 8, celebrities participated in the fourth annual edition of WHOOP's Closest-to-the-Pin Challenge.

At TPC Scottsdale's popular 16th hole, WHOOP organized an interesting event in which American Olympic legend Michael Phelps took part, along with golf influencer Grant Horvat, among others. Phelps and WHOOP shared a video in a joint post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the challenge. The caption of the post says:

"Fourth annual WHOOP Shot at Glory at @wmphoenixopen? That’s when legends are made. ⛳️ This week, @WHOOP took over the iconic 16th hole at @TPCscottsdale once again, bringing together top athletes and celebs for the ultimate closest-to-the-pin challenge. The energy? Unmatched. The competition? Fierce. The moments? Absolutely electric."

Trending

Michael Phelps is an avid golfer, and he often competes in Pro-Am tournaments and other golf events. In November 2024, he played in the made-for-TV The Match: Superstars event along with other sports stars such as Wayne Gretzky, Charles Barkley, Bill Murray, and Blake Griffin, among others.

Meanwhile, Grant Horvat is widely known for his active presence on social media. He has around 785K followers on his Instagram.

Thomas Detry in contention to win the WM Phoenix Open 2025

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open started with the first round on Thursday, February 6, and is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, February 9. After three rounds on Saturday, Thomas Detry extended his lead in the game and is in contention to win the tournament while heading into the finale.

He played a round of 65 in the third round on Saturday to have a five-stroke lead in the game. Speaking of his lead, Detry said (via ASAP Sports):

"I haven't even looked at the scoreboard, to be honest. But the putt on 18 -- it kind of drifted right. It wasn't a bad drive on 18 but just kind of leaked right a little bit, and I had a horrible shot with the upslope. It was sitting down a little bit, so was just trying not to make 6 really. Gave myself a great look for par and took my medicine, and it worked."

Thomas Detry started the tournament with a first round of 66, followed by a second round of 64, and then 65 in the third round, to settle for a total of 18-under.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Højgaard tied for second place with Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim at 13-under, followed by Maverick McNealy, who settled for sixth place at 12-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback