Michael S. Kim claps back at fan’s wind delay concerns: "Life isn’t always fair"

Michael S. Kim replied to a fan who expressed concerns over the delay of the PGA Tour event due to high winds. This week, the Tour players have been competing at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

However, during the second round of the event on Thursday, January 23, play was suspended due to high winds at 2:05 p.m. PT. Kim shared the news about the delay on his X account, engaging in a Q&A session with fans.

In the comment section of his post, a fan expressed concern over the tournament delay. The fan wrote:

"So golf gets hard and we pause it? Everyone has the same variable why not just keep playing? When golf resumes, under less wind, how is that fair to those who played more of their round in it?"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kim replied, writing:

"Balls are rolling on the greens, that’s when it gets called. Life isn’t always fair and golf def isn’t."

Expand Tweet

After a 1-hour and 26-minute delay, play resumed with the second round at 3:31 p.m. PT. However, it was again suspended due to darkness, and some players have yet to complete their games. The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is scheduled to resume its second round on Friday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How did Michael S. Kim play at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open?

Michael S. Kim struggled with his game at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He started his campaign on Wednesday, January 22, with a round of 77. He played the first round at the Torrey Pines South Course, starting on the 10th hole with a bogey, followed by two more bogeys on the 16th and 17th. He played a birdie-free opening round and made a double bogey on the 6th for a score of 5-over 77.

Kim's struggles continued in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, January 23. Playing on the North Course, he made a single birdie and two bogeys on the front nine. On the back nine, he carded four bogeys for another round of 5-over 77. With a total score of 10 over, he finished nine shots behind the projected cutline and is on the verge of missing the cut.

This was Michael S. Kim's third outing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the season at The American Express, where he placed rounds of 67, 73, 66, and 70 to tie for 43rd place. He later missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and is once again struggling with his game at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Meanwhile, Lanto Griffin and Ludvig Aberg settled in a tie for the lead after Thursday's round at 6-under, followed by Danny Walker. Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup, and Sungjae Im tied for fourth place at 4-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback