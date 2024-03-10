Michael S. Kim hit his ‘best round’ at Puerto Rico Open after miscalculating tee time

Michael S. Kim carded a 5-under 67 in the third round of the Puerto Rico Open, jumping 26 spots up on Saturday. However, before playing his best round of the week, Kim had miscalculated his tee time, which led him to break his usual routine.

Following rounds of 72 and 68 on the first two days at Grand Reserve, Kim had a bogey-free round on Saturday, picking up five birdies to shoot 67. With 18 holes to go, he is now placed T29 at 9-under, nine strokes behind the lead.

After completing his Saturday round, the 2018 John Deere Classic champion shared the hilarious confusion on X that led him to break his usual pre-round routine. He said:

"Was in my hotel room an hour before my tee time because I calculated my tee time wrong (didn’t get my tee time until this point) and got to the course with 45 min to go when I usually get there at least 2 hrs before… which of course leads to my best round of the week so far haha"

Kim had a good start to the season with three consecutive cuts made, including a T6 finish at the American Express. However, this was followed by three straight missed cuts until this week. The Puerto Rico Open has gone well for the 30-year-old American golfer, and it will be interesting to see how he finishes on Sunday.

When will Michael S. Kim tee off at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday?

Michael S. Kim is paired with Paul Haley for the final round of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, March 10, at 10:20 am ET.

The final round of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open will begin at 6:45 am ET, and David Skinns and Angel Ayora Fanegas will be the first duo to tee off on Sunday. Below are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Puerto Rico Open (all times ET):

6:45 am: David Skinns, Angel Ayora Fanegas

6:55 am: Ryan McCormick, Austin Smotherman

7:05 am: Zecheng Dou, Brian Stuard

7:15 am: Sangmoon Bae, Sean O’Hair

7:25 am: Ben Silverman, Ben Griffin

7:35 am: S.Y. Noh, Josh Teater

7:45 am: Taiga Semikawa, Jim Herman

7:55 am: Rasmus Hojgaard, McClure Meissner

8:05 am: Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell

8:15 am: Roger Sloan, Ben Martin

8:25 am: Brandon Wu, Chris Nido

8:35 am: Jackson Van Paris, Rafael Campos

8:50 am: Chris Stroud, Aaron Rai

9:00 am: Tommy Gainey, Fred Biondi

9:10 am: Michael Gligic, Ryan Brehm

9:20 am: Troy Merritt, Harry Hall

9:30 am: Tyler Collet, Joel Dahmen

9:40 am: Scott Piercy, Harrison Endycott

9:50 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Whitney

10 am: Raul Pereda, Kevin Tway

10:10 am: Pierceson Coody, Patrick Fishburn

10:20 am: Paul Haley, Michael Kim

10:30 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Kevin Streelman

10:40 am: Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski

10:55 am: Evan Harmeling, Aaron Baddeley

11:05 am: Martin Laird, Cody Gribble

11:15 am: Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley

11:25 am: Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez

11:35 am: Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

11:45 am: Chan Kim, Henrik Norlander

11:55 am: Norman Xiong, Tyler Duncan

12:05 pm: Max Greyserman, Richard Hoey

12:15 pm: Nicolas Echavarria, Hayden Springer

12:25 pm: Joe Highsmith, Erik Barnes

12:35 pm: Matti Schmid, Brice Garnett

12:45 pm: Jimmy Stanger, Ben Kohles