Michael S. Kim shares 'brutal' hangover note after his FedEx Open de France winner's champagne party

Michael S. Kim shared an update on his celebration after winning the 2025 FedEx Open de France. The American golfer had an amazing time playing in the DP World Tour event and registered a one-stroke win.

Kim shared a glimpse of his celebration on social media. He posted a couple of pictures in a thread on his X account. He posted a snap of the drinks he had and then a picture of him finishing up the "3+++ bottles of champagne."

In one of the tweets, he hilariously provided an update on his celebration. He wrote:

"This hangover is going to be brutal for my flight home to Dallas. I can already feel it."

Michael S. Kim broke his winless streak in Paris last week. He last won the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour in 2018. In that event, he carded four rounds of 63, 64, 64, and 66 to register an eight-stroke win. He had an impressive time playing at the FedEx Open de France.

Michael S. Kim reflects on his performance at the Open de France

Michael S. Kim took the early lead in the game, but after the third round, he slipped down to third place at the FedEx Open de France event. He carded an impressive round of 65 on Sunday to jump two spots on the leaderboard and register a one-stroke win in the game.

In the post-round press conference, Michael S. Kim talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I kind of bailed out with my 6-iron just trying not to go into the water there. Just pulled it a little bit, and the wind took it into the bunker. Had a nice lie. I've had similar putts I've ran on Friday and Saturday. I ran them by five, six feet. So I knew it was getting fast. I wanted to make sure I don't blow it by and I felt like I hit a pretty good bunker shot, and just didn't run out nearly as much as I thought."

"But that putt, Elvis gave me a decent look from the side. I knew it was going to go a little right at the end, and you know, just tried to hit a really nice putt. And somehow, it went in. Caught the right lip, I think. Went in and just completely blacked out, I think," he added.

Before that, last week, he played at the BMW PGA Championship but had a tough time on the greens. After carding two rounds of 74 and 70, he missed the cut.

On the PGA Tour, Kim came close to winning the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year but settled for a tie for second place. He finished solo fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T6 at the Cognizant Classic.

