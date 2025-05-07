Michelle Wie West named Tiger Woods as her inspiration for the upcoming Mizuho Americas Open event, which will take place from May 8 to 11 at Liberty National Golf Club, boasting a purse of $3 million.

Wie West is hosting the tournament. She joined a pre-tournament press conference to share that Woods has been her childhood inspiration in golf. She said, via ASAP Sports:

“I think it's really cool. It made me feel really old, but the work we do as athletes I think is extremely important. Empowering the next generation to follow their dreams, a lot of times when we're actively playing is a very subconscious effort. That's why I think this tournament is so cool. I remember watching Tiger on TV, watching Seri on TV when I was really young and be like, hey, that looks really cool.”

Michelle Wie West continued to share how the Mizuho Americas Open has been her bucket list event. She said:

“Oh, my God, it's a dream come true. It's an ultimate Bucket List item for me. So honored. But most importantly, it's amazing to partner with people who at their core want to do good. You see it. It's not superficial or only for their brand. It's to their core. I got to spend -- ever year I get to spend time with their employees. It's amazing to see. The culture bleeds through the entire company.”

Michelle Wie West doesn't play golf in the LPGA circuit, as she retired in 2023.

How did Michelle Wie West perform in the last three years before retirement?

Michelle Wie West couldn't make the cutline in her last outing in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open after shooting 14-over with 79 in the two rounds. Before that, she played at the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to land in T28 with a 20-over after shooting 71-78-78-81 in the four rounds. In the same year, she also played at the U.S. Women's Open, where she missed the cut line after shooting 5 over with 73 and 74 over the two rounds.

In 2021, Wie West played six events, and out of them, she missed cuts in four tournaments, including the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women's Open with 5-over and 12-over, respectively. She also played at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to land T40 and T46 with even-par and 2-over, respectively.

2023 LPGA Tournaments

U.S. Women's Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: Missed cut, 79-79, 158 (+14)

2022 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T28, 71-78-78-81, 308 (+20)

U.S. Women's Open at the Pine Needles Lodge & G.C: Missed cut, 73-74, 147 (+5)

2021 LPGA Tournaments

Kia Classic at the Aviara Golf Club: Missed cut, 81-74, 155 (+11)

ANA Inspiration at the Mission Hills Country Club: Missed cut, 70-79, 149 (+5)

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at the Wilshire Country Club: Missed cut, 70-77, 147 (+5)

U.S. Women's Open at the Olympic Club (Lake Course): Missed cut, 74-80, 154 (+12)

LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at the Lake Merced Golf Club: T40, 73-75-69-71, 288 (E)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands Course): T46, 77-69-72-72, 290 (+2)

