Michigan city declined license for a golf event featuring marijuana with John Daly and Shooter McGavin: Report

As per reports, the city council of Michigan has denied permission to allow marijuana at the golf event in August, which will feature John Daly and actor Christopher McDonald.

While Daly is a golf veteran, McDonald is known for his role as 'Shooter McGavin' in the movie Happy Gilmore.

Earlier this week, the council brought amendments to the city's marijuana ordinance to allow a provisional ban on marijuana licenses by a 4-2 vote.

While Stephen Hartz, Mike Ryan, Vic Ouellette, and Mayor Todd Sharrard voted in support of the motion, Jordan Awrey and Alan Witt opposed it. Ouellette asserted that by changing the ordinance, they'd be getting more requests for cannabis-involved events.

517 Golf, a Michigan social media and marketing company, appealed for a change in the ordinance to host a celebrity golf event on August 28-29 at Otsego Resort featuring Daly and actor McDonald.

The group initially planned to permit the sale and use of cannabis and its derivatives within the resort premises for the two-day event. However, they later revised the proposal to exclude the sale of marijuana and related products and instead allow their consumption in a specific area on the resort property.

As per Golf Week, Gary Vollmer, Otsego Resort's owner, told the council:

“We will serve alcohol and food that weekend like we do every weekend. The only difference is that there will be 3,000 square feet in which individuals can smoke cannabis. We will have a quasi-police force to make sure people will not be smoking outside of that 3,000 square foot area.”

However, concerns about the outing were still there despite Vollmer and 517 Golf officials assuring security measures.

Rachel Smith, who resides near the resort, stated that she was not comfortable with the consumption of marijuana and alcohol by many people there as she is the mother of small children who frequently use the backyard near the Otsego Club property.

As per Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys, organizers had consented not to permit alcohol consumption as marijuana was being used, but this wasn't sufficient to convince the council majority.

John Daly's career profile

John Daly and his son Jonh Daly II won the 2021 PNC Championship

John Daly is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two major victories: the PGA Championship in 1991 and the Open Championship in 1995.

Outside of two majors, Daly's only top-10 finish in the majors came in the 1993 Masters, where he ended up in third place.

In addition to the five PGA Tour titles, Daly has won two on the Sunshine Tour, and one each on the European, Asian, and Ben Hogan Tours.

Daly also competed in the PGA Tour Champions and won the 2017 Insperity Invitational, his only title on the senior PGA Tour.

Daly also loves music and has made three studio albums so far: My Life, I Only Know One Way, and Whiskey & Water.

John Daly's PGA Tour wins

1991: PGA Championship

1992: B.C. Open

1994: BellSouth Classic

1995: The Open Championship

2004: Buick Invitational

Daly's son, John Daly II, also plays golf and is at the University of Arkansas for college. The father-son duo won the 2021 PNC Championship by beating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods.

