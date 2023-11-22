“Mickelson is a relentless salesman” - Alan Shipnuck comments on Phil Mickelson fueling speculation on Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

The rumors that Jon Rahm is going to go to LIV Golf continue to swirl. Now, Phil Mickelson has chimed in saying that it's a done deal for the Spaniard to defect.

Golf journalist Alan Shipnuck has also waded into the debate. There are no official sources claiming that Rahm is headed to Greg Norman's tour, and Shipnuck isn't convinced by Mickelson's claims.

Shipnuck, known for being a bit controversial and not shying away from anything, said on X (formerly Twitter):

"In recent days Phil has been telling folks that Rahm signing with LIV is a done deal. (They share the same agent.) But we all know Mickelson is a relentless salesman/bulls**t artist, so take that for what it's worth."

The rumors that Rahm is headed off the PGA Tour have only grown stronger, and Mickelson claims to know what the outcome will be. He has also, in the past, suggested that tons of golfers are ready to commit to LIV and that their roster will grow for 2024.

He said this recently:

"I know that's going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour."

Mickelson added that there are a lot more players that are interested in joining than there are spots available on the rebel circuit. Rahm would presumably be a big catch for the tour, so he'd likely be in if he wanted to come over.

Whether or not Mickelson's claims are real remain to be seen, but Shipnuck isn't convinced. The two have a history and Shipnuck is not one of the more well-liked golf journalists out there. Time will tell if Rahm genuinely is going to defect.

Is Jon Rahm joining Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf?

Jon Rahm reportedly had talks with LIV Golf about joining. He said they would need to change the structure, but the talks evidently happened. If they did, and if Rahm's agent (also Mickelson's agent) knew that, then Lefty's claim holds more water.

Jon Rahm might be talking with LIV Golf

Rumors state that Rahm's main concern hovers around OWGR points. He was briefly the world number one last season and is currently the third-ranked golfer. If he defected, that would effectively be as high as he ever got.

OWGR recently denied points to LIV based on a variety of things, and it doesn't seem as if they have a clear path to getting them. The OWGR board left the door open, but substantial changes would have to occur.

There's no indication of whether or not the league will implement them, but they now have two reasons to try and make it work: Jon Rahm's theoretical defection and the fact that many of LIV's biggest stars have complained about the lack of points.