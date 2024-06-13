Mike Whan says USGA doesn’t plan to boost US Open’s $21,500,000 prize purse - “We're proud of our purse”

USGA CEO Mike Whan has made it clear they have no plans to increase the US Open purse size from $21,500,000. He added that they were proud of their purse size.
The US Open will have a purse of $21.5 million, with the winner bagging $4.3 million. This is $1.5 million more than last year's purse. The event has the highest purse size among all the majors.
In the last decade, the US Open used to have the highest purse, but with the arrival of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour was forced to increase its prize money. Now the Players Championship has a purse of $25 million, which has pushed the US Open to the second spot.
During the press conference held on Wednesday, June 12, Mike Whan spoke about the current purse size and the plans to increase it in the near future.
"We're proud of our purse," he said. "I'm proud of the fact that we as an organization consistently ask ourselves whether or not we think we've got our purse right, our TV right."
He said that they didn't sit in the room just to increase the prize money. Instead, they were working on what was best for the championship and increasing the purse accordingly.
"I don't think anybody who wins this week and walks away with $4.3 million, and quite frankly all the other that comes with winning the U.S. Open, is going to question whether or not that was an event that's changing," he added.
He said a lot of things had changed in recent times, and some of the changes were uncomfortable. However, he felt that the USGA was keeping up with the times and went on to say that they were leading in comparison to other majors.
How much money did past winners receive at the US Open? Increase in purse over the years explored
Here's a look at the winner's share at the US Open since 1974:
- 2024: $4,300,000
- 2023: $3,600,000
- 2022: $3,150,000
- 2021: $2,250,000
- 2020: $2,250,000
- 2019: $2,250,000
- 2018: $2,160,000
- 2017: $2,160,000
- 2016: $1,800,000
- 2015: $1,800,000
- 2014: $1,620,000
- 2013: $1,440,000
- 2012: $1,440,000
- 2011: $1,440,000
- 2010: $1,350,000
- 2009: $1,350,000
- 2008: $1,350,000
- 2007: $1,260,000
- 2006: $1,225,000
- 2005: $1,170,000
- 2004: $1,125,000
- 2003: $1,080,000
- 2002: $1,000,000
- 2001: $900,000
- 2000: $800,000
- 1999: $625,000
- 1998: $535,000
- 1997: $465,000
- 1996: $425,000
- 1995: $350,000
- 1994: $320,000
- 1993: $290,000
- 1992: $275,000
- 1991: $235,000
- 1990: $220,000
- 1989: $200,000
- 1988: $180,000
- 1987: $150,000
- 1986: $115,000
- 1985: $103,000
- 1984: $94,000
- 1983: $72,000
- 1982: $60,000
- 1981: $55,000
- 1980: $55,000
- 1979: $50,000
- 1978: $45,000
- 1977: $45,000
- 1976: $42,000
- 1975: $40,000
- 1974: $35,000