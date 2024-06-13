Mike Whan says USGA doesn’t plan to boost US Open’s $21,500,000 prize purse - “We're proud of our purse”

USGA CEO Mike Whan has made it clear they have no plans to increase the US Open purse size from $21,500,000. He added that they were proud of their purse size.

The US Open will have a purse of $21.5 million, with the winner bagging $4.3 million. This is $1.5 million more than last year's purse. The event has the highest purse size among all the majors.

In the last decade, the US Open used to have the highest purse, but with the arrival of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour was forced to increase its prize money. Now the Players Championship has a purse of $25 million, which has pushed the US Open to the second spot.

Trending

During the press conference held on Wednesday, June 12, Mike Whan spoke about the current purse size and the plans to increase it in the near future.

"We're proud of our purse," he said. "I'm proud of the fact that we as an organization consistently ask ourselves whether or not we think we've got our purse right, our TV right."

He said that they didn't sit in the room just to increase the prize money. Instead, they were working on what was best for the championship and increasing the purse accordingly.

"I don't think anybody who wins this week and walks away with $4.3 million, and quite frankly all the other that comes with winning the U.S. Open, is going to question whether or not that was an event that's changing," he added.

He said a lot of things had changed in recent times, and some of the changes were uncomfortable. However, he felt that the USGA was keeping up with the times and went on to say that they were leading in comparison to other majors.

How much money did past winners receive at the US Open? Increase in purse over the years explored

Here's a look at the winner's share at the US Open since 1974:

2024: $4,300,000

2023: $3,600,000

2022: $3,150,000

2021: $2,250,000

2020: $2,250,000

2019: $2,250,000

2018: $2,160,000

2017: $2,160,000

2016: $1,800,000

2015: $1,800,000

2014: $1,620,000

2013: $1,440,000

2012: $1,440,000

2011: $1,440,000

2010: $1,350,000

2009: $1,350,000

2008: $1,350,000

2007: $1,260,000

2006: $1,225,000

2005: $1,170,000

2004: $1,125,000

2003: $1,080,000

2002: $1,000,000

2001: $900,000

2000: $800,000

1999: $625,000

1998: $535,000

1997: $465,000

1996: $425,000

1995: $350,000

1994: $320,000

1993: $290,000

1992: $275,000

1991: $235,000

1990: $220,000

1989: $200,000

1988: $180,000

1987: $150,000

1986: $115,000

1985: $103,000

1984: $94,000

1983: $72,000

1982: $60,000

1981: $55,000

1980: $55,000

1979: $50,000

1978: $45,000

1977: $45,000

1976: $42,000

1975: $40,000

1974: $35,000