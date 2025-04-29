Min Woo Lee has a 4-word reaction to $8.8B-worth NBA team’s big win

Min Woo Lee reacted to the Golden Warriors winning their game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs. The Aussie golfer has been having a good time away from the greens. He is on a break after his last outing at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Ad

On Monday, Min Woo Lee took to his Instagram account to reshare the stats of the Golden Warriors, who have a team value of $8.8 billion (via Forbes), on their win against Houston. He cheered for the team with a solid four-word caption.

"What a game 🤝 warrrrrrriorrrrss," he wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Still from Min Woo Lee's Instagram story/@minwoo27lee

Min Woo Lee has had an incredible time playing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the season with a T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He carded the four rounds of 69, 71, 68, and 69 at the event.

Ad

Trending

Woo Lee then competed at the WM Phoenix Open and settled in a T12 position. He won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

He then competed at the Masters, where he settled in 49th position, followed by the RBC Heritage, and then went on a break. On April 21, the Australian golfer shared a few pictures on his Instagram account, talking about his break from golf for a few weeks. He wrote:

Ad

"Golf can be a game of disappointments and failure. But time to celebrate the W. Time to have my first two weeks off for the year. Thank you all for the love & support."

Ad

Min Woo Lee has been enjoying his outing away from the greens. He often shares updates about his day-to-day life on his social media handle.

Min Woo Lee shares a rare glimpse of his Las Vegas outing during break

While away from the greens, Min Woo Lee had a good time in Las Vegas celebrating his maiden PGA Tour win. On Sunday, he posted a few pictures on his Instagram account of his outing.

Ad

He posted an adorable picture with his girlfriend, Gracie Drennan, along with some other snaps of his friends. On his break, Woo Lee enjoyed a pool outing and also tried his hand at cooking. Sharing about his outing, Lee captioned the post:

"viva las vegas"

Ad

Meanwhile, on the greens, Min Woo Lee has so far played in nine PGA Tour events. He made the cut in eight of them and recorded one finish in the top 10.

In his last outing at the 2025 RBC Heritage, he started the outing with a round of 72 and then played the next two rounds of 71, followed by the final round of 68, and settled in T61 position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More