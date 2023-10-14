Min Woo Lee aims for wire-to-wire victory at Macao Open with his stunning performance 

Min Woo Lee has a great outing this week playing on the Asian Tour. The Australian golfer took the lead at the 2023 Macao Open after carding a round of 65 on Saturday. He played a round of six under par 65 to finish with a score of under par 22.

The tournament is underway at the Macau Golf and Country Club from October 12. It is a 74-hole format tournament with the final to take place on Sunday, October 15.

Min Woo Lee registered a two-stroke lead over Poom Sakansian. Japanese golfer Jaewoong Eom had a solo third-position finish while Ben Campbell finished in a two-way tie with Meenwhee Kim followed by Zach Murray and Phachara Khongwatmai, who tied for sixth place.

Min Woo Lee made an eagle and five birdies in the third round. He played three rounds of 62-64-65 and has his eyes set on winning the trophy this week. Speaking about his performance, the 25-year-old golfer said (via Asian Tour):

"You know, all the boys that I was playing with they were going pretty hard, so I knew I needed to just keep my composure and the back nine was really good."

Min Woo Lee's career

Min Woo Lee was born on July 27, 1998, in Perth Australia. He plays on the European, PGA Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

He started his professional journey in 2019 after having a successful amateur career. Woo Lee had an incredible start to his professional career. He finished fourth at the Saudi International and tied for fifth place in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

He had also played on the Korean Tour and finished sixth at the 2019 Genesis Championship and then tied for third place in the AV Jennings NSW Open and third in the 2020 Australian PGA Championship.

Min Woo Lee has won two professional events in his career and reached number 44 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He has also played in all four majors in his career with the best finish recorded in fifth place at the 2023 US Open.

This year he played in several events on the PGA Tour and finished T6 at The Players Championship and T5 at the US Open.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Min Woo Lee played on the PGA Tour in 2023:

The Honda Classic

Result: T26

Score: 68-69-73-66

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: CUT

Score: 75-79

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T6

Score: 68-70-66-76

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Score: 75-75

RBC Heritage

Result: CUT

Score: 71-70

AT&T Byron Nelson

Result: CUT

Score: 69-75

PGA Championship

Result: T18

Score: 73-67-71-71

Charles Schwab Challenge

Result: T40

Score: 67-71-70-73

U.S. Open

Result: T5

Score: 69-65-74-67

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: T35

Score: 68-69-69-70

The Open Championship

Result: T41

Score: 71-68-72-75