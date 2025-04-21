Min Woo Lee celebrates his first break of 2025 season with an important message

Min Woo Lee won his first PGA event of this year on March 30. He won the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, which took place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The Australian shared that he is preparing to take a two-week break from the tour.

Lee finished 20 shots under par at the Houston Open, and won by one shot over Scottie Scheffler. On April 20, the 26-year-old commented on the various ups and downs in golf in an Instagram post.

"Golf can be a game of disappointments and failure. But time to celebrate the W. Time to have my first two weeks off for the year. Thank you all for the love & support ❤️," Min Woo Lee wrote in the caption.

Min Woo Lee played exceptionally well at the Houston Open, posting rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67. This victory was Lee's fifth professional win and his first on the PGA Tour, a big moment in his career. He followed it up by finishing 49th at The Masters and T61 at the recently concluded RBC Heritage.

How much did Min Woo Lee earn after winning the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open?

GOLF: MAR 30 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Getty

The purse value at the 2025 Texas Children's Hospital Open was $9,500,000, and Min Woo Lee took home $1,710,000 as the winner. Here's a breakdown of how much other players earned from the 2025 Texas Children's Hospital Open (via Golf Digest):

Win: Min Woo Lee, -20/260, $1,710,000

T-2: Gary Woodland, -19/261, $845,500

T-2: Scottie Scheffler, -19/261, $845,500

4: Sami Valimaki, -17/263, $465,500

T-5: Wyndham Clark, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Taylor Pendrith, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Rory McIlroy, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Alejandro Tosti, -15/265, $337,843.75

9: Ryan Gerard, -14/266, $277,875

10: Mackenzie Hughes, -13/267, $258,875

T-11: Lee Hodges, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Rico Hoey, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Stephan Jaeger, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Isaiah Salinda, -12/268, $211,375

T-15: Eric Cole, -11/269, $163,875

T-15: Hayden Springer, -11/269, $163,875

T-15: Ryan Fox, -11/269, $163,875

T-18: Joel Dahmen, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Chris Gotterup, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Sam Stevens, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Harry Hall, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Harris English, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Victor Perez, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Ben Griffin, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Kevin Yu, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Keith Mitchell, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-27: Jason Day, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Nate Lashley, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Davis Thompson, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Jake Knapp, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Jesper Svensson, -9/273, $67,925

T-32: Michael Kim, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Rasmus Hojgaard, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Chandler Phillips, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Tony Finau, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Charles Reiter, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Maverick McNealy, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Nico Echavarria, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-39: Michael Thorbjornsen, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Mac Meissner, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Adam Hadwin, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Taylor Dickson, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Matteo Manassero, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Kurt Kitayama, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Chan Kim, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Trey Mullinax, -7/273, $36,575

T-47: Emiliano Grillo, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Thomas Detry, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Ryo Hisatsune, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: William Mouw, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Chad Ramey, -6/274, $25,593

T-52: Patrick Rodgers, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Matt McCarty, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Jackson Suber, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Rickie Fowler, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Pierceson Coody, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Davis Riley, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: David Skinns, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Trevor Cone, -5/275, $22,301.25

60: Singjae Im, -4/276, $21,375

T-61: Mason Andersen, -3/277, $21,090

T-61: Sam Ryder, -3/277, $21,090

T-61: Matthew Riedel, -3/277, $21,090

T-64: Charley Hoffman, -2/278, $20,425

T-64: Philip Knowles, -2/278, $20,425

T-64: Antoine Rozner, -2/278, $20,425

T-67: Adam Svensson, -1/279, $19,950

T-67: Sahith Theegala, -1/279, $19,950

69: John Pak, E/280, $19,665

