Min Woo Lee ‘cheers’ for Kurt Kitayama’s win at the 2025 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama entered the 3M Open facing mounting pressure. Sitting 110th in the FedExCup standings with just two regular-season events remaining, his chances of making the Playoffs were slipping away. But at TPC Twin Cities, the 32-year-old delivered when it mattered most, capturing his second PGA Tour title with a clutch performance.Kurt Kitayama left people stunned with his exceptional performance at the 3M Open. Following Kitayama's triumph, the PGA Tour took to its official Instagram account and shared a picture of him. In the caption, they wrote:&quot;20 birdies for @Kurt_Kitayama on the weekend alone! That’s the most in 20+ years. He’s just won the @3MOpen for his second TOUR title.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMin Woo Lee shared the post on his Instagram story and congratulated him. He wrote:&quot;Cheers to the boys that won today on a good day !! @kurt_kitayama&quot;Screengrab of Min Woo Lee's IG Story | Source: @minwoo27leeKitayama closed out the tournament on Sunday, July 27, with a final-round 65 to finish at 23-under-par 261, edging out Sam Stevens by a single stroke. It marked a significant turnaround in a season where he had only two top-10 finishes in 18 starts.The week came with added challenges. He played without a caddie, relying solely on his judgment and experience. With the regular season winding down and limited opportunities left, Kitayama leaned on the lessons learned from his victory at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his extensive experience playing around the world.Starting the final round one shot behind co-leaders Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjørn Olesen, Kitayama surged ahead with six birdies in his first eight holes. Though the back nine proved more tense, including a bogey on the 17th that narrowed his lead, he held steady with a par on 18 to secure the win.Over the weekend, he racked up 20 birdies, a mark unmatched at the 3M Open since 2003. His total of 32 birdies across four rounds tied for the third-highest in a 72-hole PGA Tour event since 1983, sealing a much-needed and hard-fought victory.Kurt Kitayama wins with his brother on his bagA key turning point was Kurt Kitayama's decision to bring back a familiar presence on the bag. His older brother Daniel, a former professional golfer, had previously caddied for him during victories on the DP World Tour in Mauritius and Oman. With that shared history and experience in high-pressure situations, Daniel brought a calming influence at just the right time.“I had to find someone I trusted, and my brother has been around me at tournaments whenever he can, so that was going to be the best fit to finish the season,” said Kitayama.After starting strong with an opening-round 65, Kurt Kitayama stumbled on Friday with a 71, dropping him into a tie for 44th, uncomfortably close to the cut line. It was at that point that he drew motivation from his T6 finish at the 3M Open the previous year.