Min Woo Lee was close to withdrawing from the Rocket Classic but ended up playing in the competition and had a decent finish. The Australian golfer competed at last week's PGA Tour event, held at Detroit Golf Club.

Ad

On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram account, giving updates to his fans about his break from the Tour for a while. He reshared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Tough Friday with a strained back, close to withdrawing but happy with a grind and a solid weekend now. R&R now."

Min Woo Lee was ‘close to withdrawing’ from Rocket Classic 2025 before winning $172,000/@minwoo27lee

In the second round of the Rocket Classic, which was held on Friday, June 27, Min Woo Lee had a tough time on the greens. He carded a round of 73 but made the cut and earned the spot for the final two rounds over the weekend.

Ad

Trending

He played the next two rounds of 68 and 66 to settle in with 18-under in a tie for 13th place. He had earned $172,000 in prize money from the event. Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic and was awarded $1.728 million in prize money.

Ad

Min Woo Lee will not tee off this week at the John Deere Classic and is next scheduled to play at the final major of the year, The Open Championship.

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025

This season has been pretty impressive for Min Woo Lee. He won the Texas Children's Houston Open and also recorded some decent finishes on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Here is a quick recap of Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17 (69, 71, 68, 69) – 277 (-11) – $272,000.00

WM Phoenix Open: T12 (70, 66, 68, 67) – 271 (-13) – $195,500.00

The Genesis Invitational: 48 (71, 77, 74, 70) – 292 (+4) – $56,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T11 (71, 65, 68, 67) – 271 (-13) – $184,985.71

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (78, 73) – 151 (+7)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (67, 66, 78, 73) – 284 (-4) – $240,250.00

Texas Children's Houston Open: 1 (66, 64, 63, 67) – 260 (-20) – $1,710,000.00

Masters Tournament: 49 (71, 72, 77, 74) – 294 (+6) – $54,600.00

RBC Heritage: T61 (72, 71, 71, 68) – 282 (-2) – $41,500.00

Truist Championship: T51 (69, 68, 72, 70) – 279 (-1) – $47,000.00

PGA Championship: CUT (74, 72) – 146 (+4)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T49 (76, 71, 76, 75) – 298 (+10) – $53,000.00

U.S. Open: CUT (77, 72) – 149 (+9)

Travelers Championship: T63 (73, 69, 71, 72) – 285 (+5) – $41,250.00

Rocket Classic: T13 (63, 73, 68, 66) – 270 (-18) – $172,000.00

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More