Min Woo Lee driving distance: Exploring the PGA Tour golfer's range

Min Woo Lee has been making a lot of noise on the golf circuits across the world lately. He won the 2023 SJM Macao Open last month and is on the verge of winning the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. He is currently leading the table in the Australasian event.

Playing on the PGA Tour, the 25-year-old Australian has a driving distance average of 316.5 meters. In the 88 drives so far this season, he has covered a distance of 27,855 meters. He has a driving accuracy rate of 54.30 percent.

Min Woo Lee's longest drive came at the 2023 US Open, where he shot a monstrous 407-meter drive in the second.

In the 2022-23 season, Lee had an average scoring rate of 70.05 per round. His best round score came at the Zozo Championship, where he shot a 65 in the fourth round.

His birdie shot average stands at 3.59. Min Woo Lee has shot a total of 158 birdies this season. Meanwhile, his eagle shot average stands at 113.1 and he has shot seven eagles this season.

Exploring Min Woo Lee's results on PGA Tour in 2022-23 season

Min Woo Lee has made 14 starts this season and missed the cut four times as a non-member. He has recorded a total of five top-25 finishes, which include four top-10 finishes.

The 25-year-old's first top-10 finish came at The Players Championship in March 2023. He shot 68-70-66-76 in four rounds and stood tied for sixth rank on the leaderboard.

He has played all four Major tournaments this season. In the first Major, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, he could not make it into the cut line.

Later on, in the PGA Championship, he recorded a T18 finish. Lee recorded his best Major finish at the US Open, where he ended up tied for fifth on the leaderboard. He then finished T41 on the table at The Open Championship.

Below is the leaderboard standings of Min Woo Lee in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour:

The Honda Classic - T26 ($65,100)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - T6 ($736,607.14)

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31 ($113,761.90)

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T18 ($214,400)

Charles Schwab Challenge - T40 ($31,755)

U.S. Open - T5 ($738,934)

Travelers Championship - T9 ($525,000)

Genesis Scottish Open - T35 ($52,810.71)

The Open Championship - T41 ($58,725.00)

Fall season

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T6 ($275,187.50).

Min Woo Lee has earned $2,698,519 as on-course prize money on the PGA Tour this season. He is now all set to earn his full-time member card for the 2023-24 season.