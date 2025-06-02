Min Woo Lee hilariously reacts to his epic fail at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Min Woo Lee finished tied for 49th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He finished with a total score of 298, which was ten strokes higher than par. The conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club undoubtedly provided Lee with a significant challenge, particularly the rough on the course.
The PGA Tour posted a video of some of the golfers struggling to deal with the conditions at Muirfield Village. Lee was one of the golfers included in the video, and he left a hilarous comment reacting to it.
Muirfield Village Golf Club is recognized for its difficult layout due to its long and thick rough. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and has Kentucky bluegrass rough that may reach up to four inches long. This implies that even a minor error can cost golfers a full shot, as happened with many players at the Memorial Tournament.
The PGA Tour's video on Instagram was captioned:
"It’s rough out here at Muirfield. Viewer discretion is advised."
Min Woo Lee left a hilarous comment under the post, writing:
"PGA tour admin doing me dirty."
The 26-year-old golfer also reposted the post on his Instagram story. He then described his response to the missed shot by captioning the post:
"One of us"
Here's a look at Lee's story:
Lee earned $53,000 for his performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.
How has Min Woo Lee's 2025 season gone so far?
Min Woo Lee has had a particularly memorable 2025 season. He earned his first PGA Tour victory in the Texas Children's Houston Open. The tournament was held at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 27 to 30. He finished the tournament with a total score of 260, 20 strokes below par. He received a $1.7 million prize for this.
Apart from this, here's how Lee's season has gone so far:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Jan 30 – Feb 2 | Pebble Beach Golf Links
- T17 | 277 (-11)
- $272,000
WM Phoenix Open
- Feb 6 – 9 | TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- T12 | 271 (-13)
- $195,500
The Genesis Invitational
- Feb 13 – 16 | Torrey Pines (South Course)
- 48 | 292 (+4)
- $56,000
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Feb 27 – Mar 2 | PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- T11 | 271 (-13)
- $184,986
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Mar 6 – 9 | Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Missed Cut | 151 (+7)
- --
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Mar 13 – 17 | TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- T20 | 284 (-4)
- $240,250
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Mar 27 – 30 | Memorial Park Golf Course
- 1 | 260 (-20)
- $1,710,000
Masters Tournament
- Apr 10 – 13 | Augusta National Golf Club
- 49 | 294 (+6)
- $54,600
RBC Heritage
- Apr 17 – 20 | Harbour Town Golf Links
- T61 | 282 (-2)
- $41,500
Truist Championship
- May 8 – 11 | The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)
- T51 | 279 (-1)
- $47,000
PGA Championship
- May 15 – 18 | Quail Hollow Club
- Missed Cut | 146 (+4)
- --
The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday
- May 29 – Jun 1 | Muirfield Village Golf Club
- T49 | 298 (+10)
- $53,000