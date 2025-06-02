Min Woo Lee hilariously reacts to his epic fail at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Min Woo Lee finished tied for 49th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He finished with a total score of 298, which was ten strokes higher than par. The conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club undoubtedly provided Lee with a significant challenge, particularly the rough on the course.

The PGA Tour posted a video of some of the golfers struggling to deal with the conditions at Muirfield Village. Lee was one of the golfers included in the video, and he left a hilarous comment reacting to it.

Muirfield Village Golf Club is recognized for its difficult layout due to its long and thick rough. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and has Kentucky bluegrass rough that may reach up to four inches long. This implies that even a minor error can cost golfers a full shot, as happened with many players at the Memorial Tournament.

The PGA Tour's video on Instagram was captioned:

"It’s rough out here at Muirfield. Viewer discretion is advised."

Min Woo Lee left a hilarous comment under the post, writing:

"PGA tour admin doing me dirty."

The 26-year-old golfer also reposted the post on his Instagram story. He then described his response to the missed shot by captioning the post:

"One of us"

Here's a look at Lee's story:

Min Woo Lee reacts to his hilarious fail at the Memorial Tournament (Image Credit: Via IG @minwoo27lee)

Lee earned $53,000 for his performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

How has Min Woo Lee's 2025 season gone so far?

Min Woo Lee - PGA Championship - Source: Getty

Min Woo Lee has had a particularly memorable 2025 season. He earned his first PGA Tour victory in the Texas Children's Houston Open. The tournament was held at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 27 to 30. He finished the tournament with a total score of 260, 20 strokes below par. He received a $1.7 million prize for this.

Apart from this, here's how Lee's season has gone so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jan 30 – Feb 2 | Pebble Beach Golf Links

T17 | 277 (-11)

$272,000

WM Phoenix Open

Feb 6 – 9 | TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

T12 | 271 (-13)

$195,500

The Genesis Invitational

Feb 13 – 16 | Torrey Pines (South Course)

48 | 292 (+4)

$56,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Feb 27 – Mar 2 | PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)

T11 | 271 (-13)

$184,986

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Mar 6 – 9 | Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Missed Cut | 151 (+7)

--

THE PLAYERS Championship

Mar 13 – 17 | TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

T20 | 284 (-4)

$240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open

Mar 27 – 30 | Memorial Park Golf Course

1 | 260 (-20)

$1,710,000

Masters Tournament

Apr 10 – 13 | Augusta National Golf Club

49 | 294 (+6)

$54,600

RBC Heritage

Apr 17 – 20 | Harbour Town Golf Links

T61 | 282 (-2)

$41,500

Truist Championship

May 8 – 11 | The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)

T51 | 279 (-1)

$47,000

PGA Championship

May 15 – 18 | Quail Hollow Club

Missed Cut | 146 (+4)

--

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

May 29 – Jun 1 | Muirfield Village Golf Club

T49 | 298 (+10)

$53,000

