Min Woo Lee hypes up sister Minjee Lee with bold message ahead of KPMG Women's PGA Championship Sunday battle

Min Woo Lee hyped up his sister, Minjee Lee, with a bold message before the last round of the ongoing KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The PGA Tour golfer is playing at the Travelers Championship this week, while his sister, Minjee, is playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Before the LPGA major tournament's final leg, Min Woo gave his sister a heads-up by sharing a story on his Instagram account. The golfer posted a picture of his TV screen, featuring Minjee. He wrote a caption that read:

“GO SIS! One more round.”

Minjee Lee ( vis Min Woo Lee's Instagram story)

Minjee Lee is leading the LPGA major after three rounds with a total score of 6 under. She shot 69 in the opening round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the next round, she fired 72 with three birdies, and in the third round, she fired 69 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Min Woo Lee also finished playing three rounds at the Travelers Championship, and he's currently at T61. Before this tournament, he played a full season on the PGA Tour.

How has Min Woo Lee performed on the PGA Tour so far?

Min Woo Lee won the Texas Children's Houston Open with 20 under. Apart from that, he's had four top-20 finishes on the 2025 PGA Tour season, including a T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 11 under, a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open with 13 under, a T11 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 13 under, and a T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship with 4 under. Here's a list of Lee’s 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T17, 69-71-68-69, 277 (-11)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T12, 70-66-68-67, 271 (-13)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): 48th place, 71-77-74-70, 292 (+4)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T11, 71-65-68-67, 271 (-13)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Missed cut

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T20, 67-66-78-73, 284 (-4)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: Winner, 66-64-63-67, 260 (-20)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: 49th place, 71-72-77-74, 294 (+6)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T61, 72-71-71-68, 282 (-2)

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T51, 69-68-72-70, 279 (-1)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T49, 76-71-76-75, 298 (+10)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut

