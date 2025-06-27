Min Woo Lee joins 3.4M-followed IG influencer to recreate Rocket Classic’s signature club sandwich

Min Woo Lee joined a 3.4 million-followed Instagram influencer called Old Time Hawkey to make the Rocket Classic Club’s signature sandwich in Detroit. Lee was playing at the Detroit Golf Club this week, and the golfer was over with the first round of play on Thursday.

Following that, Lee partnered with Old Time Hawkey to make a creative video showcasing the Rocket Classic sandwich. The video was uploaded to Instagram, and the recipe for the sandwich consisted of bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, cheddar bacon, mustard, turkey, and apple.

The sandwich was served with a cold pop in the video. The post also showed Lee enjoying the Rocket Classic sandwich at the end of the clip.

The post was captioned,

Rocket Classic Club

Min Woo Lee tied in third place after the first round of the Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. He scored 9 under in the opening round with five birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

Before this, Lee played at the Travelers Championship and finished at T63. The golfer won only one tournament this season, and it was at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a total score of 20 under.

Min Woo Lee reflected on his first-round performance at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Min Woo Lee joined the post-round press conference of the Rocket Classic, and he described his first-round experience of playing at the tournament. He added that he was satisfied with his putting, short game, and approach shots. The golfer's words were ( via Tee Scripts.com):

“Putting was nice, short game was nice, approach shot was pretty nice. Driving was good early, got kind of shaky there probably -- normally I would hit driver on 8 but didn't know where the ball was going so I hit iron and made birdie the traditional way. Yeah, everything was pretty solid. I think the putter was working quite nicely though.”

Lee further continued to talk about the Detroit Golf Club course. He said:

“Lots of drivers. Obviously got some length so trying to get it in play, somewhat in play and then attack the greens. We obviously had a bit of a -- a bit of a wet period there the last couple days so it's quite gettable…so it's quite nice to kind of play from the rough…I would rather be on the fairway, but yeah, it's gettable. Conditions were nice in the morning and yeah, took advantage of it.”

Min Woo Lee will start to play the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic at 12:43 pm ET along with Cam Davis and Wyndham Clark on hole one. Next to them, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay will play at 12:54 pm pm the same hole.

