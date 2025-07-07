Min Woo Lee lauds F1 drivers' run in the rain after attending his first race

Min Woo Lee is on a break after his last outing at the Rocket Classic. The Australian golfer is enjoying downtime and shared a glimpse of his first F1 racing experience on his Instagram account.
Woo Lee attended the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix and was seemingly impressed with the F1 drivers' skills and asked an intriguing question in the caption of the story.
"Also......How the heck do you see in the rain driving 300 km (230mph) respect," he wrote.
Min Woo Lee is preparing to play at The Open Championship, the final major of the year. After his Rocket Classic outing, he shared a post on social media, updating fans about his schedule and break. He wrote:
"Keep on grinding 🤝 Tied 13th, nice to see some positives after a tough stretch. Thanks again for the support. Much needed break. Up next, final major of the year @theopen"
The upcoming Major will take place from July 17 to 20.
A look into Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025
This season has been phenomenal so far for the Australian golfer. He started the campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T17 finish and then recorded a T12 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
Min Woo Lee won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this year at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open by registering a one-stroke win over Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. He finished in T20 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T11 at the Cognizant Classic.
In his last outing, at the Rocket Classic, Woo Lee started the game with a first round of 63 and then played the next three rounds of 73, 68, and 66 to settle in a tie for 13th place.
Here is the quick recap of Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17 (69, 71, 68, 69) — $272,000
- WM Phoenix Open: T12 (70, 66, 68, 67) — $195,500
- The Genesis Invitational: 48 (71, 77, 74, 70) — $56,000
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T11 (71, 65, 68, 67) — $184,985.71
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (78, 73) — $0
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (67, 66, 78, 73) — $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open: 1st (66, 64, 63, 67) — $1,710,000
- Masters Tournament: 49 (71, 72, 77, 74) — $54,600
- RBC Heritage: T61 (72, 71, 71, 68) — $41,500
- Truist Championship: T51 (69, 68, 72, 70) — $47,000
- PGA Championship: CUT (74, 72) — $0
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T49 (76, 71, 76, 75) — $53,000
- U.S. Open: CUT (77, 72) — $0
- Travelers Championship: T63 (73, 69, 71, 72) — $41,250
- Rocket Classic: T13 (63, 73, 68, 66) — $172,000