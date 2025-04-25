Min Woo Lee lives up to his nickname ‘chef’ as he has a steak day – “Let him cook”

Min Woo Lee has been enjoying a break from golf and exploring his cooking skills. In March, he won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open and then played in a couple of tournaments on the circuit. However, after his RBC Heritage outing, he announced he would take a few weeks' break before returning to the game.

Ad

While away from the greens, Lee surprised fans with his cooking skills. On Thursday, he shared stories on his Instagram account, living up to his popular "Chef" title. Posting one story of his cooking skills, he wrote:

"Let him cook," with a chef emoji.

Screengrab of Min Woo Lee's Instagram story/@minwoo27lee

Another video had the same emoji:

Ad

Trending

Still from Min Woo Lee's Instagram story/@minwoo27lee

The Australian golfer is popularly known among his fans for his phrase "Let him Cook." However, that is not something related to cooking. In one of his interviews with Australian Golf Digest in 2024, he revealed the secret behind the origin of the phrase:

Ad

“’Let him cook’ is usually said when you’re playing COD [Call of Duty] in a five-vs-five-person game and one person is left. If someone’s in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, ‘No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing.'”

Lee has been having an incredible time this season on the PGA Tour.

Ad

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025

Having started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Min Woo Lee has been having an amazing time playing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He settled in T17 place in his first event of the season and then recorded a T12 position at the WM Phoenix Open. Out of the nine tournaments he played in 2025, he recorded one win and one finish in the top 10.

Ad

However, the Aussie missed one cut this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was phenomenal at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, where he played the four rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67 to win the event. It was his maiden PGA Tour win.

Here are the results of the tournaments Lee played in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17

WM Phoenix Open – T12

The Genesis Invitational – 48

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T11

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20

Texas Children's Houston Open – 1

Masters Tournament – 49

RBC Heritage – T61

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More