Min Woo Lee lives up to his nickname ‘chef’ as he has a steak day – “Let him cook”

Min Woo Lee has been enjoying a break from golf and exploring his cooking skills. In March, he won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open and then played in a couple of tournaments on the circuit. However, after his RBC Heritage outing, he announced he would take a few weeks' break before returning to the game.
While away from the greens, Lee surprised fans with his cooking skills. On Thursday, he shared stories on his Instagram account, living up to his popular "Chef" title. Posting one story of his cooking skills, he wrote:
"Let him cook," with a chef emoji.
Another video had the same emoji:
The Australian golfer is popularly known among his fans for his phrase "Let him Cook." However, that is not something related to cooking. In one of his interviews with Australian Golf Digest in 2024, he revealed the secret behind the origin of the phrase:
“’Let him cook’ is usually said when you’re playing COD [Call of Duty] in a five-vs-five-person game and one person is left. If someone’s in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, ‘No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing.'”
Lee has been having an incredible time this season on the PGA Tour.
A look into Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025
Having started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Min Woo Lee has been having an amazing time playing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He settled in T17 place in his first event of the season and then recorded a T12 position at the WM Phoenix Open. Out of the nine tournaments he played in 2025, he recorded one win and one finish in the top 10.
However, the Aussie missed one cut this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was phenomenal at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, where he played the four rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67 to win the event. It was his maiden PGA Tour win.
Here are the results of the tournaments Lee played in 2025:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17
- WM Phoenix Open – T12
- The Genesis Invitational – 48
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T11
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T20
- Texas Children's Houston Open – 1
- Masters Tournament – 49
- RBC Heritage – T61