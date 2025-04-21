Min Woo Lee makes major schedule announcement weeks after his maiden PGA Tour win

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee has announced a major change in his schedule, following his maiden win on the PGA Tour. He won the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open last month and then played in the Masters as well as last week's RBC Heritage.

However, following his recent PGA Tour outing, Min Woo Lee has planned a two-week break before he returns to play. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Lee shared a picture of himself with the trophy of the Texas Children's Houston Open event, and in the caption, he talked about his break. He wrote:

"Golf can be a game of disappointments and failure. But time to celebrate the W. Time to have my first two weeks off for the year. Thank you all for the love & support."

Min Woo Lee has so far competed in nine of the tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2025 and has recorded some decent finishes. He started the campaign with a T17 finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then settled in T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. In his last outing at the RBC Heritage, he settled in T61 place.

Here are the results of the tournaments Min Woo Lee played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

1. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17

2. WM Phoenix Open – T12

3. The Genesis Invitational – 48

4. Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T11

5. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT

6. THE PLAYERS Championship – T20

7. Texas Children's Houston Open – 1

8. Masters Tournament – 49

9. RBC Heritage – T61

Min Woo Lee shares his experience of playing at Augusta National

Following the win at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, Min Woo Lee competed in the Masters. He had a decent outing at the first Major of the year, held at Augusta National Golf Course.

Min Woo Lee started the game and played 71 in the opening round and then 72 on the next day. He played the next two rounds of 77 and 74 and finally settled in 49th position. Following the Major, he shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his experience of playing in the Major. He wrote:

"Thank you, Augusta National 💚 A pleasure and honour to be walking the fairways of so much history. Can’t wait to be back here again at the best place on Earth. Huge Congrats to @rorymcilroy, truly deserving. A Grand Slam is just crazy 👏 Don’t stop believing 🙏"

Notably, in 2025, it was his fourth time playing at the Masters, having made his debut in the year 2022. The Aussie settled in T14 place in his debut year at the Major, but then missed the cut in 2023. He settled in T22 in 2024 and then in 49th place in 2025.

