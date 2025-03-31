  • home icon
  • Min Woo Lee reaches a new ranking milestone after Houston Open win ahead of The Masters 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 31, 2025 12:36 GMT
Min Woo Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open (Image Source: Getty)

Min Woo Lee has made a huge surge in the rankings after his win at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has jumped 33 spots to No. 22, achieving his career-best ranking just ahead of the 2025 Masters.

Lee entered the week at Memorial Park ranked 55th in the OWGR. He played flawlessly over all four days and fired a 3-under 67 on Sunday, March 30, to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. With his final-round performance, he finished at 20-under, securing a one-shot victory over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler.

Before the latest ranking update, the 26-year-old Australian had never broken into the top 30 in his career. Last year, he jumped to 31st after a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic but had since slipped outside the top 50 before this week.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler remains world No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Here's a look at the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855
  2. Rory McIlroy: 9.8070
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.9456
  4. Collin Morikawa: 6.5506
  5. Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271
  6. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811
  7. Russell Henley: 4.9750
  8. Viktor Hovland: 4.3464
  9. Justin Thomas: 4.2716
  10. Wyndham Clark: 3.7524
  11. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517
  12. Shane Lowry: 3.5546
  13. Sepp Straka: 3.5474
  14. Keegan Bradley: 3.5200
  15. Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396
  16. Maverick McNealy: 3.3985
  17. Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530
  18. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392
  19. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583
  20. Billy Horschel: 3.1657
  21. Corey Conners: 2.9234
  22. Min Woo Lee: 2.9181
  23. Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891
  24. Sungjae Im: 2.8772
  25. Sahith Theegala: 2.8747
  26. Thomas Detry: 2.8179
  27. Aaron Rai: 2.8161
  28. J.J. Spaun: 2.7713
  29. Lucas Glover: 2.6100
  30. Nick Taylor: 2.5989
  31. Tom Kim: 2.5615
  32. Adam Scott: 2.5439
  33. Tony Finau: 2.5175
  34. Byeong Hun An: 2.4989
  35. Sam Burns: 2.4521
  36. Jason Day: 2.4338
  37. Harris English: 2.3262
  38. Justin Rose: 2.3135
  39. Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122
  40. Denny McCarthy: 2.3103
  41. Nick Dunlap: 2.2702
  42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281
  43. Max Greyserman: 2.2189
  44. Daniel Berger: 2.1877
  45. J.T. Poston: 2.1479
  46. Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346
  47. Davis Thompson: 2.1243
  48. Laurie Canter: 2.0632
  49. Brian Harman: 2.0468
  50. Michael Kim: 2.0306
How much did Min Woo Lee earn for winning the Houston Open 2025?

The purse size of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 was $9,500,000, and Min Woo Lee bagged $1,710,000 as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (top ten finishers):

  • 1. Min Woo Lee: $1,710,000

  • T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500
  • T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500
  • 4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500
  • T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843
  • T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,843
  • T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,843
  • T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,843
  • 9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875
  • 10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875

