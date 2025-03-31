Min Woo Lee reaches a new ranking milestone after Houston Open win ahead of The Masters 2025

Min Woo Lee has made a huge surge in the rankings after his win at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has jumped 33 spots to No. 22, achieving his career-best ranking just ahead of the 2025 Masters.
Lee entered the week at Memorial Park ranked 55th in the OWGR. He played flawlessly over all four days and fired a 3-under 67 on Sunday, March 30, to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. With his final-round performance, he finished at 20-under, securing a one-shot victory over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler.
Before the latest ranking update, the 26-year-old Australian had never broken into the top 30 in his career. Last year, he jumped to 31st after a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic but had since slipped outside the top 50 before this week.
As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler remains world No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.
Here's a look at the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR:
- Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855
- Rory McIlroy: 9.8070
- Xander Schauffele: 7.9456
- Collin Morikawa: 6.5506
- Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271
- Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811
- Russell Henley: 4.9750
- Viktor Hovland: 4.3464
- Justin Thomas: 4.2716
- Wyndham Clark: 3.7524
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517
- Shane Lowry: 3.5546
- Sepp Straka: 3.5474
- Keegan Bradley: 3.5200
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396
- Maverick McNealy: 3.3985
- Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583
- Billy Horschel: 3.1657
- Corey Conners: 2.9234
- Min Woo Lee: 2.9181
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891
- Sungjae Im: 2.8772
- Sahith Theegala: 2.8747
- Thomas Detry: 2.8179
- Aaron Rai: 2.8161
- J.J. Spaun: 2.7713
- Lucas Glover: 2.6100
- Nick Taylor: 2.5989
- Tom Kim: 2.5615
- Adam Scott: 2.5439
- Tony Finau: 2.5175
- Byeong Hun An: 2.4989
- Sam Burns: 2.4521
- Jason Day: 2.4338
- Harris English: 2.3262
- Justin Rose: 2.3135
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122
- Denny McCarthy: 2.3103
- Nick Dunlap: 2.2702
- Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281
- Max Greyserman: 2.2189
- Daniel Berger: 2.1877
- J.T. Poston: 2.1479
- Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346
- Davis Thompson: 2.1243
- Laurie Canter: 2.0632
- Brian Harman: 2.0468
- Michael Kim: 2.0306
How much did Min Woo Lee earn for winning the Houston Open 2025?
The purse size of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 was $9,500,000, and Min Woo Lee bagged $1,710,000 as a winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (top ten finishers):
1. Min Woo Lee: $1,710,000
- T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500
- T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500
- 4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500
- T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843
- T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,843
- T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,843
- T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,843
- 9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875
- 10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875