Min Woo Lee reaches a new ranking milestone after Houston Open win ahead of The Masters 2025

Min Woo Lee has made a huge surge in the rankings after his win at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has jumped 33 spots to No. 22, achieving his career-best ranking just ahead of the 2025 Masters.

Lee entered the week at Memorial Park ranked 55th in the OWGR. He played flawlessly over all four days and fired a 3-under 67 on Sunday, March 30, to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. With his final-round performance, he finished at 20-under, securing a one-shot victory over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler.

Before the latest ranking update, the 26-year-old Australian had never broken into the top 30 in his career. Last year, he jumped to 31st after a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic but had since slipped outside the top 50 before this week.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler remains world No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Here's a look at the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR:

Scottie Scheffler: 13.9855 Rory McIlroy: 9.8070 Xander Schauffele: 7.9456 Collin Morikawa: 6.5506 Ludvig Aberg: 5.9271 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.4811 Russell Henley: 4.9750 Viktor Hovland: 4.3464 Justin Thomas: 4.2716 Wyndham Clark: 3.7524 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6517 Shane Lowry: 3.5546 Sepp Straka: 3.5474 Keegan Bradley: 3.5200 Patrick Cantlay: 3.4396 Maverick McNealy: 3.3985 Robert MacIntyre: 3.3530 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3392 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2583 Billy Horschel: 3.1657 Corey Conners: 2.9234 Min Woo Lee: 2.9181 Akshay Bhatia: 2.8891 Sungjae Im: 2.8772 Sahith Theegala: 2.8747 Thomas Detry: 2.8179 Aaron Rai: 2.8161 J.J. Spaun: 2.7713 Lucas Glover: 2.6100 Nick Taylor: 2.5989 Tom Kim: 2.5615 Adam Scott: 2.5439 Tony Finau: 2.5175 Byeong Hun An: 2.4989 Sam Burns: 2.4521 Jason Day: 2.4338 Harris English: 2.3262 Justin Rose: 2.3135 Taylor Pendrith: 2.3122 Denny McCarthy: 2.3103 Nick Dunlap: 2.2702 Stephan Jaeger: 2.2281 Max Greyserman: 2.2189 Daniel Berger: 2.1877 J.T. Poston: 2.1479 Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1346 Davis Thompson: 2.1243 Laurie Canter: 2.0632 Brian Harman: 2.0468 Michael Kim: 2.0306

How much did Min Woo Lee earn for winning the Houston Open 2025?

The purse size of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 was $9,500,000, and Min Woo Lee bagged $1,710,000 as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (top ten finishers):

1. Min Woo Lee: $1,710,000

T2. Scottie Scheffler: $845,500

T2. Gary Woodland: $845,500

4. Sami Valimaki: $465,500

T5. Rory McIlroy: $337,843

T5. Wyndham Clark: $337,843

T5. Taylor Pendrith: $337,843

T5. Alejandro Tosti: $337,843

9. Ryan Gerard: $277,875

10. Mackenzie Hughes: $258,875

