Min Woo Lee reveal real reason why he attempted the aimpoint on final putt at Houston Open 2025

Min Woo Lee has revealed the real reason for dropping into a full AimPoint routine on the final putt at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The importance of the final putt is significant as he won the tournament by just one stroke. Had he missed the putt, he'd have to clinch victory in the playoffs.

Ad

For the unversed, Aimpoint is a green-reading method used by golfers to predict the curve of a putt more accurately. Lee had only 8 inches left to the hole after his third shot in the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course.

In a recent episode of Dan on Golf, Lee revealed it was all for the fans. He said:

"Doing it for the people. Just for a laugh. I think it was, I thought of it and I said, hey should I do this and they're like, yeah, it's pretty funny. You should do it. So I did it again. It was a cool moment and it's nice to have a little tap in to win a tournament." (0:04 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the shot-by-shot proceedings of the par-4 18th hole by Min Woo Lee in the final round:

Shot 1: 346 yds to left rough, 159 yds to hole

Shot 2: 177 yds to right fairway, 54 ft 6 in. to hole

Shot 3: 53 ft 10 in. to right green, 8 in. to hole

Shot 4: In the hole

Talking about his third shot on the 18th hole, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"On 18, I would have chipped that probably nine out of 10 times if I had a match or if I just was at home playing. It was a really good lie but it was very hard to judge the pace because if I hit it anywhere left of the hole, there was a hill that went down and I could eventually have a 10-footer if I didn't hit it hard enough. "

Ad

Lee said that it was a "reliable" choice, as many players struggled with the slow greens. He added that he hit one of his best putts of the week, especially since anything short would've rolled back down the hill.

How much has Min Woo Lee earned in 2025 on the PGA Tour?

Min Woo Lee has earned a total of $2,658,736 in tournament money in 2025 on the PGA Tour. He won $1.71 million after winning the Texas Children's Houston Open. In seven starts, he has made six cuts in the 2025 season so far and has earned more than a six-figure payout in five of the tournaments.

Ad

Let's take a look at Min Woo Lee's performances on the PGA Tour:

025 PGA TOUR Tournaments (Min Woo Lee):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17 ($272,000)

T17 ($272,000) WM Phoenix Open: T12 ($195,500)

T12 ($195,500) The Genesis Invitational: 48 ($56,000)

48 ($56,000) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T11 ($184,986)

T11 ($184,986) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut (—)

Missed Cut (—) THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 ($240,250)

T20 ($240,250) Texas Children's Houston Open: 1 ($1,710,000)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback