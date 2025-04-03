Min Woo Lee reveals spending a ‘couple of thousands’ at the Augusta National pro shop

Min Woo Lee opened up about spending thousands of dollars to buy stuff from the Augusta National Pro Shop. The Masters is looming around, and prior to that, in an interview with Pardon My Take, the Australian golfer opened up about the Pro Shop located at the venue of the Major.

Woo Lee revealed that if people visit Augusta National weeks before the Masters, they could buy stuff and golf clubs related to the venue, while Masters Week was all about the tournament stuff. He further shared that he had bought some things from the Pro Shop for his house.

Min Woo Lee said:

"It's cool to have some hats and shirts and stuff that just have the Augusta National Golf Club because if you know, you know. That you go there prior to the Masters, you can't get that during Masters week. So yes, heck yes.

"If you look at my house, there's a lot of Masters stuff, there's cups, there's—you know, the first couple of years I didn't have a house, so I couldn't get all the cool stuff. But now that I have a house, I just bought, you know, a couple of thousand dollars' worth of stuff to put in the house, which is what you want," he added.

Min Woo Lee made his debut at the Masters in 2022 and has since then played in the event three times in the last three years. His best finish at the Major was in 2022 when he settled in the T14 position. The next season, he unfortunately missed the cut, and in 2024, he settled in T22.

Min Woo Lee wins his maiden PGA Tour event ahead of the Masters 2025

Last week at the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open, Min Woo Lee was phenomenal with his game and won his maiden event on the circuit. He registered a one-stroke win over Gary Woodland and defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

In a post-round press conference of the event on March 30, Woo Lee opened up about his triumph and reflected on his excitement to win the Major PGA Tour event, saying, via Tee Scripts:

"It was a very mental grinding day but I'm super proud to win. Yeah, it was just a very tough week. I mean, I had a lot of eyes on me obviously. I had a four-shot lead going down -- the last round and yeah, I mean, I was obviously very tired, which helped go to sleep but I woke up and I couldn't go back to sleep.

"It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week. I'm so proud to be the winner of the trophy."

This season, Woo Lee started on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T17. He had some amazing finishes in the season, including T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, T11 at the Cognizant Classic, and T29 at the Players Championship, before winning the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Min Woo Lee will play at the Masters 2025 next week and has the odds of +10000, via CBS Sports, to win the event.

