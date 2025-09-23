Min Woo Lee sends a three-word message to fans after a close loss at the FedEx Open de France

Min Woo Lee sent a three-word message to his fans after a close defeat at the FedEx Open de France. Michael Kim won the Open de France, and Lee lost the tournament title by three shots to Kim.

Ad

After the event, Lee took to his Instagram and showed his gratitude to the fans, who were present at the Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche to watch him play. In his Instagram story, he shared a photo of himself with the fans present at the event in the background. Along with the picture, he wrote:

“ Thank you chefs”

Min Woo Lee ( via Min Woo Lee's Instagram story)

Min Woo Lee finished in fifth place with a total score of 13 under. He shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with five birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Followed by 68 in the second round with four birdies and another 68 in the third round with five birdies. He scored 69 in the last round with three birdies and one eagle.

Ad

Trending

Michael Kim shared his thoughts after winning the FedEx Open de France

Michael Kim joined the post-tournament press conference of the Open de France to share his thoughts on winning the Open de France. Kim added that he always wanted to play at the international stage, outside the PGA Tour. His words in the interview were (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

“It's fantastic. I always wanted to be a player that plays on the international stage, not just on the PGA TOUR, and I feel like this is a fantastic start to that career…I kind of bailed out with my 6-iron just trying not to go into the water there. Just pulled it a little bit, and the wind took it into the bunker. Had a nice lie. I've had similar putts I've ran on Friday and Saturday.

Ad

He continued, “I ran them by five, six feet. So I knew it was getting fast. I wanted to make sure I don't blow it by and I felt like I hit a pretty good bunker shot, and just didn't run out nearly as much as I thought. But that putt, Elvis gave me a decent look from the side. I knew it was going to go a little right at the end, and you know, just tried to hit a really nice putt. And somehow, it went in.”

Kim shot 16 under at the Open de France and won the event with a one-shot victory over Elvis Smylie and Jeong weon Kim. The 32-year-old fired a 69 in the first round of the day with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Followed by 68 in the second round of the event, with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 66 with 65, with six birdies in each of the rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More