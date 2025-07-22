Min Woo Lee shares hilarious golf collaboration with popular YT star

Min Woo Lee recently appeared at the 2025 Open Championship, where he missed the cut after a two-round score of 5-over. Away from the course, Lee also shared an update on Instagram about his new collaboration video with comedian Druski. He reshared an Instagram story on July 22, originally shared by Lee, Dunkin', Attndotcom, and the PGA Tour in a collaborative post.Lee captioned his story as:&quot;@druski x 🧑‍🍳&quot;Min Woo Lee's story - Source: via @minwoo27lee on InstagramThe Instagram reel showed comedian Druski and Lee playing golf on the course. Druski's hilarious style made Lee laugh uproariously. Lee wore a green tee with black shorts, while the famous comedian and influencer wore a beige pullover over a green t-shirt and beige shorts. Druski's popularity is evident in his 10.3 million followers on his Instagram account, where the original post's caption reads:Dr. Chipnski 🤝 @Druski&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMin Woo Lee made headlines this year by winning his first-ever PGA Tour event at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. He edged out top names like Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by just one shot to secure the victory. However, things didn’t go as well for him at the 2025 Open Championship.Lee struggled over the two rounds, finishing with a total score of 5-over 147. In his second round, he managed just one birdie, along with a bogey and a double bogey, ultimately missing the cut by four shots. With that, let's look at Min Woo Lee's 2025 season in detail.Min Woo Lee’s up-and-down 2025 season so farMin Woo Lee’s 2025 PGA Tour journey has been a mix of strong finishes and tough breaks. He started the year with a T17 at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and followed it up with a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. He then landed in 48th place at The Genesis Invitational but bounced back with a T11 at the Cognizant Classic and a T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship.His biggest moment came in March, when he captured his first PGA Tour win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, finishing an impressive 20-under par. Despite that highlight, Lee has also had some struggles, missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open. Other finishes this season include T49 at the Memorial Tournament, T51 at the Truist Championship, and T63 at the Travelers Championship.Most recently, he showed signs of turning things around with a T13 finish at the Rocket Classic. Moving forward, Min Woo Lee will be next seen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from August 7th to 10th. As of July 2025, Lee's official world golf ranking is 40th. His highest OWGR rank came on March 30, 2025, when he ranked 22nd.