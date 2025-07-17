Min Woo Lee shows off his ‘aura’ ahead of the Open Championship in an Instagram post

Min Woo Lee is bringing the vibes ahead of the final major of the year. The Australian golfer recently shared a fun Instagram reel that perfectly sums up his energy heading into The Open Championship.

The video begins with a quirky clip of a group rowing a boat while a man stands confidently at the front. It then switches to highlights of Min Woo Lee hitting sharp shots at the course and interacting with fans.

Min Woo Lee captioned the reel:

“Aura farming @theopen. 🍀Final Major of the Year. Let Him Cook 👨‍🍳"

Min Woo Lee’s 2025 season has been a mix of highs and lows across 15 PGA Tour events so far. He opened with a T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by a 48th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational. Lee continued his form with a T11 at the Cognizant Classic and a T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

His breakthrough moment came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, where he claimed his first PGA Tour victory with a dominant 20-under finish. However, he has also faced challenges, missing cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open. His other results include T49 at the Memorial Tournament, T51 at the Truist Championship, and T63 at the Travelers Championship.

Most recently, Min Woo Lee finished T13 at the Rocket Classic, showing signs of momentum heading into the Open Championship. Min Woo Lee now sits 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings and 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off at the Open Championship?

Min Woo Lee will tee off at the 153rd Open Championship on Thursday, July 17. The Australian will tee off at 9:37 a.m. ET alongside Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton in the first round at Royal Portrush.

The opening round will feature players going out in groups of three, starting as early as 1:35 a.m. ET. Big names like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood will tee off at 10:10 a.m. ET, while defending champion Xander Schauffele is paired with Jon Rahm and J.J. Spaun at 4:58 a.m. ET.

Here is the complete tee timing of the Thursday round (all times ET):

1:35 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

– Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin 1:46 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

– Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 1:57 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

– Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 2:08 a.m. – Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

– Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 2:19 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

– Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake 2:30 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

– Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 2:41 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

– Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 2:52 a.m. – Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

– Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 3:03 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

– Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 3:14 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

– Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 3:25 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

– Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 3:36 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

– Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 3:47 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

– Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 4:03 a.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

– Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 4:14 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

– Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 4:25 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:36 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

– Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 4:47 a.m. – Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

– Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 4:58 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

– Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm 5:09 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

– Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 5:20 a.m. – Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

– Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 5:31 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

– Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 5:42 a.m. – Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

– Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 5:53 a.m. – Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

– Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 6:04 a.m. – Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

– Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 6:15 a.m. – Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

– Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng 6:26 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

– Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 6:47 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

– Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 6:58 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

– Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 7:09 a.m. – Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

– Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 7:20 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

– Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 7:31 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

– Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 7:42 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

– Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 7:53 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

– Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 8:04 a.m. – Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

– Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 8:15 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

– Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 8:26 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

– Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 8:37 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

– Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 8:48 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

– Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 9:04 a.m. – Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

– Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 9:15 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

– J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 9:26 a.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

– Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann 9:37 a.m. – Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

– Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 9:48 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

– Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 9:59 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

– Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 10:10 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

– Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 10:21 a.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

– Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 10:32 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

– Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 10:43 a.m. – Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

– Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 10:54 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

– Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 11:04 a.m. – Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

– Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 11:16 a.m. – Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

