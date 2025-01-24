Min Woo Lee wows fans with his 'stunner' swing in latest Instagram post

Min Woo Lee left golf fans surprised with his swing in a social media post. Apart from golf, the Australian is popular on social media for his engaging content and recently, he made a video of a regular day practice where he took golf shots on the course.

The video was made at a course in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in the video, Lee could be seen keeping his phone on the ground and shooting a clip of him taking a golf shot. He took the shot right beside where his golf bag was kept showcasing all his clubs.

“Range to myself. Don't you ever think what a stunner. What a nice day it is. I'll show you a swing. Just going through some pre-season drills and feels. What a beautiful day. It's just a nice day. Just a nice day,” Min Woo Lee said in the video.

Min Woo Lee only played in one DP World Tour event in 2025, where he finished at T17 with a score of 6-under 282. In the first round, he shot 71 with two birdies and in the second round, he shot 66 with eight birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he scored 73 and 72 with two and five birdies, respectively.

What's in Min Woo Lee’s bag in 2025?

Min Woo Lee’s 2025 golf bag contains a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver with shaft Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X, a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood with shaft Fujikura Ventus Blue 9X, Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid with shaft Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 8X, Callaway X Forged UT Iron, Callaway Apex MB Irons, Callaway MD5 Jaws Wedge, Titleist Vokey Design SM9 Wedge, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Wedge, Odyssey Ai-ONE Milled Six T DB Putter with a Odyssey Stroke Lab 70 shaft and Callaway Chrome Tour X Ball.

In 2024, Lee had Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S driver, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond HL, Callaway Apex Pro, Callaway X Forged UT ’21 and Callaway Apex MB ’18 irons, Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5, Titleist Vokey Design SM9 and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks wedges, Odyssey Ai-One Seven CH putter, and Callaway Chrome Tour X ball.

In 2023, Lee carried Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S driver, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond HL, Callaway X Forged UT ’21 and Callaway Apex MB ’18 irons, Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5, Titleist Vokey Design SM9, and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks wedges, Odyssey Tri Hot 5K Double Wide putter, and Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.

In 2022, Lee had Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S driver, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond wood, Callaway Apex UW, Callaway X Forged UT and Callaway Apex TCB irons, Callaway Jaws, Titleist Vokey Design SM9, and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto wedges, and Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide putter.

