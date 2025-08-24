Minjee Lee reveals what she'll work on ahead of Brooke Henderson clash at 2025 CPKC Women’s Open

Minjee Lee has shared what she would work on at the 2025 finals of the CPKC Women's Open this week. Both Lee and Brooke Henderson are tied in first place after three days of play at a score of 11 under.

Before the final round of the competition on Sunday, Lee shared the things she needed to work on to improve her game and the extra motivation she had to play against her competitor.

“I felt like I was hitting it really solid. You know, like with the score that I had I felt like I left a few out there, so just going to work a bit on my putting afterwards trying to get the speed and the line right, and hopefully exciting Sunday…there was a lot of front pins and felt like they were really slopey, because it was in the front and there were a lot of holes that were downwind,” she said [via ASAP Sports].

She continued, “I think they gave me a little bit of false hope on the third shot. I knew I didn't hit it very good but I knew it was short in my mind. But they didn't clap for me. Overly nice. But, no, I mean, it's really nice to see like lovely crowds. I think we always get really great support from the Canadian people, and they just love the LPGA and love to support obviously Brooke and the women's game. It's really nice to see kids and a lot of fans out and about.”

Minjee Lee finished at 69 in the opening round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. She fired 67 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. She shot 66 in the third round with two birdies on the front nine and two eagles on the back nine.

How has Minjee Lee performed in the 2025 season so far?

Minjee Lee has won one LPGA event in the 2025 season, at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Apart from that, her top 10 finishes came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with T4, the Blue Bay LPGA with a solo 2, the JM Eagle LA Championship with T7, and the Amundi Evian Championship with T3. Here's a list of Lee’s 2025 tournaments so far:

2025 LPGA Tour tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T4

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T28

HSBC Women's World Championship: T11

Blue Bay LPGA: 2nd place finish

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T7

The Chevron Championship: T14

Black Desert Championship: Withdrew

Mizuho Americas Open: T15

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: T22

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T14

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Winner

The Amundi Evian Championship: T3

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T21

AIG Women's Open: T13

