Minjee Lee spills the beans on her Full Swing debut: "Hopefully it opens the doors to other LPGA players"

Minjee Lee has shared details from her debut experience on the Netflix documentary series "Full Swing". She will become the first LPGA player to be featured in the docuseries.

In the pre-tournament press conference at the Founders Cup, the 28-year-old was asked about her experience filming for the show.

"There was a few times they came out, once to my place for a few interviews and I think they came out to Shadow Creek when we played the match play and my brother [fellow pro golfer Min Woo Lee] was following me around," Minjee Lee said.

"Also one other time at one of Min's events, so they got a little bit of everything, and I feel like I'm probably going to be the first LPGA player to feature in the Full Swing, so hopefully it opens the doors to other LPGA players getting on a few of the episodes. I think it'll be a lot of fun once it comes out," Minjee Lee added.

Lee said that the series will show behind-the-scenes footage of moments that not many people have seen and her attending Min Woo's tournaments including their reactions to each other's performances. PGA Tour golfers like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, and Camilo Villegas will feature in the third season of the golf docuseries, as per Golf.com.

How did Minjee Lee perform in 2024?

Minjee Lee had a great 2024 season on the LPGA Tour. She competed in 21 tournaments and made the cutline in 16 with four top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. She finished 54th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Lee's best performances include a T4 at the Blue Bay LPGA and a T7 at the Cognizant Founders Cup. Her other notable performances are an eighth finish at Buick LPGA Shanghai and a T9 at the US Women's Open. Here's a look at her 2024 season:

2024 LPGA Tournaments

HSBC Women's World Championship : T29

: T29 Blue Bay LPGA : T4

: T4 Ford Championship pres. by KCC : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards : T15

: T15 The Chevron Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Cognizant Founders Cup : T7

: T7 Mizuho Americas Open : T21

: T21 U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally : T9

: T9 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut KPMG Women's PGA Championship : T24

: T24 The Amundi Evian Championship : T49

: T49 CPKC Women's Open : T37

: T37 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open : T12

: T12 AIG Women's Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G : T27

: T27 Buick LPGA Shanghai : 8

: 8 BMW Ladies Championship : T33

: T33 TOTO Japan Classic : T64

: T64 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : T14

: T14 CME Group Tour Championship: T30

2024 OLY Golf (W) Tournaments

Olympic Women's Golf Competition: T22

