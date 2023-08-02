Miracle at Medinah - A look back at some memorable moments from the 2012 Ryder Cup

The 2012 Ryder Cup holds a special place in the heart of European golf. It was an emotional event for many reasons. But it was the amazing comeback by the European team on the final day to win the competition that made it the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

The tournament was played at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. The European team arrived at the 2012 Ryder Cup as defending champions and still feeling the absence of one of its most historic players, Seve Ballesteros. The latter had passed away just over a year earlier.

Probably not even the most optimistic fan of the European team thought of a victory in the 2012 Ryder Cup, after what was experienced during the first two days. But, in golf, almost anything can happen and the unthinkable happened.

On Friday, September 28, 2012, the team matches took place, foursomes in the morning and four-ball in the afternoon. The first hour was played to a draw, two wins per side, while in the four-ball, the United States began to consolidate its lead, winning three of four clashes.

Saturday of the 2012 Ryder Cup was almost an exact copy of the previous day, except that the US won three of four in the foursome event and tied two in the four-ball.

At the end of the day, the US led the 2012 Ryder Cup with apparent comfort, 10 points to six, with the duo of Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley in the spotlight. They had won all three of their matches in the two events.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, Matt Kuchar, Mickelson himself and the then rising star Dustin Johnson, among others, were ready for Sunday's individual matches. With such big names, there was little doubt that the American team could consolidate their victory.

However, for golf fans, an astonishing spectacle was in store.

What happened on the last day of the 2012 Ryder Cup?

Sunday, 30 September, 2012 is remembered by the European golf fans as a major day for the sport in the Old Continent. The United States needed only 4.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, while Europe required double that sum.

The European team, inspired by the image of Seve Ballesteros, began to take one step after another and ended up surprising with five consecutive victories. These wins were registered by Luke Donald, Ian Poulter, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Paul Laurie; over Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedecker, respectively.

Martin Kaymer celebrating his winning putt, 2012 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty).

America recovered the pace with back-to-back wins by Dustin Johnson and Zach Johnson over Nicolas Colsaerts and Graeme McDowell, to keep their team as the leader.

Sergio Garcia defeated Jim Furyk and put Europe at the top of the score, but Jason Duffner levelled it back by winning over Peter Hanson. The stage was set for the three clashes that would ultimately prove to be the decisive ones.

Lee Westwood won easily over Matt Kuchar, while Martin Kaymer and Steve Strayker reached the 18th hole tied, but with the German two strokes ahead. Kaymer missed his first putt, but holed the second over 6 feet, which became one of the most famous putts of recent times.

In the last match that was still being played, Tiger Woods missed the putt that would give him the victory on the 18th hole and just tied against Francesco Molinari.

The final score was a European victory of 14.5 over 13.5 points. The 'Miracle at Medinah' had happened.