“Misleading half truths” – Phil Mickelson slams PGA framework on golf commentator Bob Ball's Twitter post

Phil Mickelson doubled down on his response to golf commentator Bob Ball's Twitter post about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) merger.

Ball posted a message advising PGA Tour players not to agree to the framework. The golf analyst wrote:

"You are all in trouble & screwed if you don’t support the Framework agreement. I’ve signed similar frameworks with institutional capital, so I also want to tell you what’s really going on with the agreement."

"I didn’t want to get into the Framework Agreement when it came out because I knew it would be exhausting to engage," he added. "It’s designed to be vague in part. Literally, the golf press (sic) and pundits that have gotten everything wrong for the last year were destined to get it wrong again and worse yet, people keep listening to them because it’s all they have in the golf world - no real journalists."

Bob “Golf” Ball @BobBallPdx



You are all in trouble & screwed if you don’t support the Framework agreement. I’ve signed similar frameworks with institutional capital, so I also want to tell you what’s really going on with the agreement.



I didn’t want to get… A message to the players of the PGA Tour.You are all in trouble & screwed if you don’t support the Framework agreement. I’ve signed similar frameworks with institutional capital, so I also want to tell you what’s really going on with the agreement.I didn’t want to get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A message to the players of the PGA Tour. You are all in trouble & screwed if you don’t support the Framework agreement. I’ve signed similar frameworks with institutional capital, so I also want to tell you what’s really going on with the agreement. I didn’t want to get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fb8BaNE6iT

Phil Mickelson responded in the comments section, saying:

"This is spot on accurate. You nailed the MOST important part of the entire agreement. You’re the first to do it!"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @BobBallPdx This is spot on accurate. You nailed the MOST important part of the entire agreement. You’re the first to do it! @BobBallPdx This is spot on accurate. You nailed the MOST important part of the entire agreement. You’re the first to do it!

The LIV golfer posted another tweet concerning the legal papers, saying:

"What’s weird is no one covering this took the time to ask a lawyer how this legal document reads AND that Jimmy Dunne conveniently left out the two most important parts of the deal and what it means when discussing it publicly and to the players. Misleading half truths."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

Misleading half truths @MagicMatty22 What’s weird is no one covering this took the time to ask a lawyer how this legal document reads AND that Jimmy Dunne conveniently left out the two most important parts of the deal and what it means when discussing it publicly and to the players 🤷‍♂️Misleading half truths @MagicMatty22 What’s weird is no one covering this took the time to ask a lawyer how this legal document reads AND that Jimmy Dunne conveniently left out the two most important parts of the deal and what it means when discussing it publicly and to the players 🤷‍♂️Misleading half truths 😂😂

The PGA Tour-PIF alliance has been the talk of the town since it was announced in June and even the US Justice Department has called for a senate meeting on July 10.

“I just can’t envision a better scenario for me" - Phil Mickelson opens up about the PGA Tour-PIF merger

For the first time since the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the merger with LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson opened up about the framework agreement in his interview with the media.

According to SB Nation, the LIV golfer said:

“Going forward, we are all very optimistic about where professional golf is headed. I think actions are a little bit stronger than words. If you look at what LIV is doing, and what we are doing, that is more of a statement.”

Mickelson continued by saying that he enjoys playing on the Saudi circuit.

“The player experience here is incredible,” he added. “I just can’t envision a better scenario for me as a player than playing on LIV. We felt that it was going to be about two years before we got to [an agreement], but it took a year and a half—six months quicker than I thought it would be. "

“Everything over the last couple of years that we have been told by [CEO] Greg [Norman] and everybody on LIV has come to fruition, so we have a lot of confidence in what they have been saying to us because everything has been happening," Mickelson continued.

Amidst all, Phil Mickelson headed to London for his next LIV Golf event scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 9.

Poll : 0 votes