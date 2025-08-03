Miyu Yamashita shares her strategy to play ‘best golf’ on Sunday at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Miyu Yamashita revealed her strategy to play the best golf in the final round of the AIG Women's Open. The tournament is over with the first three rounds and is proceeding towards the fourth round, which will take place on Sunday, August 3. Yamashita currently sits atop the tournament leaderboard.

In a press conference after the third round on Saturday, August 2, Yamashita was asked to share her strategy for the final round of the event. She answered:

“Tomorrow I'll be focused on one shot at a time and that's how I'll play my best golf…the winds are really strong so that's something where club selection becomes quite difficult. That's something which I'm going to be focused on tomorrow, something I can draw on the experience in Muirfield and improve on tomorrow… I'm able to do that that means I don't put myself in awkward positions and helps me not make those bogeys which can cost you so much at these championships.”

After the second round, Miyu Yamashita joined the presser to share her playing experience and said:

“Today was good overall, and my tee shots were very consistent, so I was able to hit from the fairway. I played really consistent golf today…I didn't make any particular adjustments to my swing, but the wind was strong, so I think shots are important, as well as club selection and the direction I aim at the target.”

Miyu Yamashita’s total score after three rounds is 9-under. She shot 68 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine, along with an eagle. In the next round, she made 65 with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The third round saw a 74 with two birdies.

How did Miyu Yamashita perform in the 2025 LPGA Tour season?

Miyu Yamashita had six top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, including a T4 at the Founders Cup, a T8 at the Blue Bay LPGA, and a T10 at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open.

Here's a list of Miyu Yamashita's 2025 LPGA Tour performances:

2025 LPGA Tour tournaments

Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club: T4, 13 under

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club: T21, 2 under

Blue Bay LPGA: T8, 5 under

Ford Championship: Missed cut, 2-over

JM Eagle LA Championship: T3, 19-under

The Chevron Championship: T30, 2-over

Black Desert Championship: T20, 12-under

Mizuho Americas Open: Missed cut, even-par

U.S. Women's Open: T36, 7-over

ShopRite LPGA Classic: T5, 10-under

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T50, 3-under

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T6, 2-over

The Amundi Evian Championship: T14, 8-under

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T10, 8-under

