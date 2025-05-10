Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 weather update: Will wind spoil the play at Liberty National?

The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 has experienced a good amount of rain this week. On Friday, May 9, Liberty National was severely affected by rain, but thankfully, no rain is predicted for Day 3.
As per AccuWeather, the conditions during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open will be breezy and warmer. The sky will still be covered with clouds, with occasional sunshine. While there is a low probability of rain, several northwestern winds are expected to blow at 14 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 38 mph.
Here's a look at the weather details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Day 3:
Morning
- Temperature: 68°
- Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
- Wind: WNW at 15 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 38 mph
- Humidity: 53%
- Dew Point: 45°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon
- Temperature: 73°
- Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy
- Wind: NW at 14 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph
- Humidity: 35%
- Dew Point: 42°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 18%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Wind: NW at 7 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 12 mph
- Humidity: 46%
- Dew Point: 43°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 10%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3, explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3:
- 9:09 a.m. – Haeran Ryu, Hye-Jin Choi
- 9:21 a.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, A Lim Kim, Yahui Zhang
- 9:33 a.m. – Soo Bin Joo, Megan Khang, Karis Davidson
- 9:45 a.m. – Bailey Tardy, Alexa Pano
- 9:57 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Mi Hyang Lee
- 10:09 a.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Narin An
- 10:21 a.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Albane Valenzuela
- 10:33 a.m. – Ruixin Liu, Esther Henseleit
- 10:45 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Pajaree Annarukarn
- 10:57 a.m. – Hannah Green, Grace Kim
- 11:09 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim
- 11:21 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Lucy Li
- 11:33 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark
- 11:45 a.m. – Manon De Roey, Lindy Duncan
- 11:57 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Jenny Shin
- 12:09 p.m. – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
- 12:21 p.m. – Patty Tavatanakit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 12:33 p.m. – Erika Hara, Rio Takeda
- 12:45 p.m. – Minjee Lee, Aprichaya Yubo
- 12:57 p.m. – Lydia Ko, Lauren Coughlin
- 1:09 p.m. – Jin Hee Im, Chisato Iwai
- 1:21 p.m. – Kristen Gillman, Yealimi Noh
- 1:33 p.m. – Jeeno Thitikul, Hira Naveed
- 1:45 p.m. – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Celine Boutier
- 1:57 p.m. – Jenny Bae, Carlota Ciganda
- 2:09 p.m. – Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 2:21 p.m. – Somi Lee, Nelly Korda
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti