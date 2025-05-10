Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 weather update: Will wind spoil the play at Liberty National?

The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 has experienced a good amount of rain this week. On Friday, May 9, Liberty National was severely affected by rain, but thankfully, no rain is predicted for Day 3.

Ad

As per AccuWeather, the conditions during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open will be breezy and warmer. The sky will still be covered with clouds, with occasional sunshine. While there is a low probability of rain, several northwestern winds are expected to blow at 14 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 38 mph.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Day 3:

Morning

Temperature: 68°

68° Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy

Partly sunny and breezy Wind: WNW at 15 mph

WNW at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 38 mph

Up to 38 mph Humidity: 53%

53% Dew Point: 45°

45° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 10 mi

Ad

Trending

Afternoon

Temperature: 73°

73° Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy

Mostly sunny and breezy Wind: NW at 14 mph

NW at 14 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph

Up to 30 mph Humidity: 35%

35% Dew Point: 42°

42° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 18%

18% Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

Wind: NW at 7 mph

NW at 7 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 12 mph

Up to 12 mph Humidity: 46%

46% Dew Point: 43°

43° Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 10%

10% Visibility: 10 mi

Tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3, explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3:

9:09 a.m. – Haeran Ryu, Hye-Jin Choi

9:21 a.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, A Lim Kim, Yahui Zhang

9:33 a.m. – Soo Bin Joo, Megan Khang, Karis Davidson

9:45 a.m. – Bailey Tardy, Alexa Pano

9:57 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Mi Hyang Lee

10:09 a.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Narin An

10:21 a.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Albane Valenzuela

10:33 a.m. – Ruixin Liu, Esther Henseleit

10:45 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Pajaree Annarukarn

10:57 a.m. – Hannah Green, Grace Kim

11:09 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim

11:21 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Lucy Li

11:33 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark

11:45 a.m. – Manon De Roey, Lindy Duncan

11:57 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Jenny Shin

12:09 p.m. – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

12:21 p.m. – Patty Tavatanakit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

12:33 p.m. – Erika Hara, Rio Takeda

12:45 p.m. – Minjee Lee, Aprichaya Yubo

12:57 p.m. – Lydia Ko, Lauren Coughlin

1:09 p.m. – Jin Hee Im, Chisato Iwai

1:21 p.m. – Kristen Gillman, Yealimi Noh

1:33 p.m. – Jeeno Thitikul, Hira Naveed

1:45 p.m. – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Celine Boutier

1:57 p.m. – Jenny Bae, Carlota Ciganda

2:09 p.m. – Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou

2:21 p.m. – Somi Lee, Nelly Korda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More