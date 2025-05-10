Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 weather update: Will wind spoil the play at Liberty National?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 10, 2025 10:50 GMT
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 has experienced a good amount of rain this week. On Friday, May 9, Liberty National was severely affected by rain, but thankfully, no rain is predicted for Day 3.

As per AccuWeather, the conditions during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open will be breezy and warmer. The sky will still be covered with clouds, with occasional sunshine. While there is a low probability of rain, several northwestern winds are expected to blow at 14 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 38 mph.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Day 3:

Morning

  • Temperature: 68°
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
  • Wind: WNW at 15 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 38 mph
  • Humidity: 53%
  • Dew Point: 45°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 70%
  • Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 73°
  • Conditions: Mostly sunny and breezy
  • Wind: NW at 14 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph
  • Humidity: 35%
  • Dew Point: 42°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 18%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

  • Wind: NW at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 12 mph
  • Humidity: 46%
  • Dew Point: 43°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3, explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, Round 3:

  • 9:09 a.m. – Haeran Ryu, Hye-Jin Choi
  • 9:21 a.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, A Lim Kim, Yahui Zhang
  • 9:33 a.m. – Soo Bin Joo, Megan Khang, Karis Davidson
  • 9:45 a.m. – Bailey Tardy, Alexa Pano
  • 9:57 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Mi Hyang Lee
  • 10:09 a.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Narin An
  • 10:21 a.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Albane Valenzuela
  • 10:33 a.m. – Ruixin Liu, Esther Henseleit
  • 10:45 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Pajaree Annarukarn
  • 10:57 a.m. – Hannah Green, Grace Kim
  • 11:09 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim
  • 11:21 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Lucy Li
  • 11:33 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark
  • 11:45 a.m. – Manon De Roey, Lindy Duncan
  • 11:57 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Jenny Shin
  • 12:09 p.m. – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
  • 12:21 p.m. – Patty Tavatanakit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • 12:33 p.m. – Erika Hara, Rio Takeda
  • 12:45 p.m. – Minjee Lee, Aprichaya Yubo
  • 12:57 p.m. – Lydia Ko, Lauren Coughlin
  • 1:09 p.m. – Jin Hee Im, Chisato Iwai
  • 1:21 p.m. – Kristen Gillman, Yealimi Noh
  • 1:33 p.m. – Jeeno Thitikul, Hira Naveed
  • 1:45 p.m. – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Celine Boutier
  • 1:57 p.m. – Jenny Bae, Carlota Ciganda
  • 2:09 p.m. – Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 2:21 p.m. – Somi Lee, Nelly Korda
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

