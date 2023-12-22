Mizuno launches Pro 241 Irons: All you need to know about the Masters edition irons exclusive to the Japan

Mizuno has released the Pro 241 Masters Edition Irons, an exclusive blend of design and technology available only in Japan. These irons feature a striking chroma finish with official Masters logos and vibrant yellow paint fills, combining visual appeal with a nod to the prestigious tournament.

Mizuno maintains technological excellence with the MP 241 irons. The compact head size and enhanced ball speeds result from Mizuno's breakthrough in the grain flow forging process. Thinner top lines and shorter blade lengths contribute to a more powerful performance on the golf course.

Priced at ¥269,500 JPY (approximately $1900 USD), the 7-piece set can be reserved online through Mizuno Golf JP until January 20. Limited to one set per customer, each purchase includes a special headcover, catering to those who appreciate the finer details.

The company's latest release, the Pro 241 Masters Edition Irons, has sent ripples of admiration through the golfing community with its clean and sophisticated design. Unfortunately for U.S.-based Masters fans, the exclusivity of these irons to Japan has left many experiencing a case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

The decision to make these irons a Japan-exclusive release is likely tied to Mizuno's roots being firmly planted in the country. While this decision may make sense geographically, it has left Masters enthusiasts outside Japan eager to get their hands on these coveted irons.

Reservations for the Pro 241 Masters Edition Irons officially closed recently, adding a layer of disappointment for those who missed the opportunity. However, hope remains as enthusiasts anticipate the possibility of finding a set through secondary markets like eBay or golf trading forums. Given their exclusivity, the irons are expected to command high prices in such resale outlets.

The Pro 241 is tailored for elite players and holds the distinction of being Mizuno’s most-played model on the Tour. The latest iteration boasts a thinner, tour-preferred topline and more compact scoring irons, coupled with a soft copper underlay, ensuring the legendary feel that the company is renowned for.

Among its notable features, the Pro 241 showcases a thinner topline for a sleeker, more compact appearance. Including a narrower cambered sole, a request from players during testing, enhances the overall performance and versatility of these premium irons.

While U.S.-based Masters fans may have missed the official reservation window, the quest for the Pro 241 Masters Edition Irons continues, fueled by the allure of their exclusive design and the promise of unparalleled performance on the golf course.