“Moments I'll remember when I'm old” - Justin Rose reflects on the 2023 Ryder Cup experience

Despite being part of five Ryder Cups before, Justin Rose felt that the moments spent at this year's edition were the ones he would be remembering in his old age.

Rose wasn't an automatic choice for this year's Ryder Cup, and his selection drew a fair share of criticism from experts as well as fans. However, he played a big role in Europe's dominance at home. He contributed 1.5 points to the team's triumph against the US. This involved a win and tie in a four-ball format, where he teamed up with Bob MacIntyre on both occasions.

Rose was quoted as saying via the Scotsman:

"Listen, those are moments that I’ll remember when I’m old. I had to work hard to get back into the team. I had to make some sacrifices. There were times in the summer when I cancelled family holidays as I was thinking ‘I need to get to work’."

He stated that these were the sacrifices he wouldn't have made a couple of years ago and that's because it meant a lot to him. He added that the feeling all his teammates were able to have together at the Ryder Cup was what they dreamt of as kids.

"Things I might not have done a year ago or two years ago. It shows you that it does mean a lot to me and when you get the feeling out of it that we were all able to have together in Rome, honestly that’s what you dream about as a kid."

"I've achieved so much in my career and I’ve been doing it so long that you do take it for a granted a tiny bit. Then you are starved from it for a few years and then taste it again and then all the hard work is worthwhile."

MacIntyre, who was playing the Ryder Cup for the first time, had credited the 43-year-old veteran for calming his nerves and boosting his confidence over the three days at Rome. However, Rose played down his role and said he was just trying to be a good teammate for the 27-year-old Scot.

He continued:

"All the things I’d learned through the years, Bob was a great reason for me to dig deep in my reservoir of knowledge. It was a case of thinking 'okay, this happened in this scenario before and I learned this or learned that.'"

Rose won the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award, presented by Aon, for displaying exceptional performance in the 44th Ryder Cup.

How did Justin Rose fare in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Justin Rose's results in the 2022-23 season:

World Wide Technology Championship - CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T9

The RSM Classic - T29

The American Express - T26

Farmers Insurance Open - T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 1

The Genesis Invitational - CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship - T6

Valspar Championship - T36

Masters Tournament - T16

RBC Heritage - T25

PGA Championship - T9

Charles Schwab Challenge - T12

RBC Canadian Open - 8

U.S. Open - CUT

Genesis Scottish Open - CUT

The Open Championship - CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T20

BMW Championship - T22

Ryder Cup* - 1

Hero World Challenge* - T8

Grant Thornton Invitational* - T9.