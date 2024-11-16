Monday qualifier Egor Eroshenko sets unique PGA Tour record at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Egor Eroshenko has become the first Russian player to make the cut on the PGA Tour. When he teed off on Thursday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he also became the first player from his country to compete on the PGA Tour.

Egor Eroshenko had an average first round at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. He carded 1-over 72 with four birdies on the 5th, 12th, 13th and 17th holes against four bogeys.

In the second round, Eroshenko improved on his first round and scored 4-under 67. He scored four birdies on the 14th, 2nd, 3rd and 5th holes and an eagle on par-5 seventh. He faltered two bogeys on par-3 13th and par-4 15th.

After two rounds, he has an aggregate score of 3-under 139 and is tied for 45th. After making the cut, Eroshenko said (via AP News):

"I'm super excited. I'm still kind of in the fog not figuring out what’s happening, but hopefully I can go grab some lunch and realize the cut is made and hoping for a good weekend."

The 2002-born player qualified for the tournament through the Monday qualifier. The three other players, Tyler Collet, Luke Schniederjans, and Ethan Cairns, to compete at the tournament through Monday's qualifier have failed to make the cut.

Egor Eroshenko is being accompanied by his girlfriend and LPGA Tour player Nataliya Guseva. The University of Central Florida graduate praised her girlfriend and said:

"I'm crazy. I get golf, golf, golf. I get way too on top of myself and a lot of thoughts. So yesterday she was just like a mental coach. She’s like, 'You're crazy. Just stop thinking about this and this.' That’s been a huge help just taking my mind off golf and goal. So that was great."

Justin Lower is on the top of the leaderboard with a score of 12-under 130. Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore are tied for second with a score of 10-under 132. The tournament winner will receive $1.242 million from a prize purse of $6.9 million.

A look at Egor Eroshenko's best performances in his amateur career

Egor Eroshenko played collegiate golf at the University of Central Florida. In his senior year at the University, he averaged 72.4 earning Dean's List honors and GCAA All-America Scholar recognition. He recently secured his first victory on the Minor League Golf Tour at Westchester 2-Day, defeating Jimmy Hervol by one shot to win $1,500.

Let's take a look at Egor Eroshenko's best performances in his amateur career (via WAGR):

: 33 2022 Sunshine State Amateur: 6

