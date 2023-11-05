Mone Inami clinches victory at 2023 TOTO Japan Classic as Nasa Hataoka stumbles

Mone Inami won the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic on Sunday (November 5). She played four rounds of 64-68-65-69 to finish with a score of under 22 and registered a one-stroke victory over Seon Woo Bae and Shiho Kuwaki. Inami earned $300,000 in prize money from the overall purse of $2 million.

Nasa Hataoka was very impressed with her game throughout the tournament. She played the first three rounds of under 70 but struggled with her game in the final round. She played in the fourth round of 74 and finished in a tie for the eighth place with Yu Liu, Maria Fassi, Serena Aoki, Rio Takeda, Akie Iwai, and Sora Kamiya.

In the final round of the tournament, Hataoka could only make one birdie and finished the game with a score of under 18. In the first three rounds, she scored 64-66-66.

Gemma Dryburgh settled for the sixth place in a tie with Jasmine Suwannapura while Rose Zhang finished in 15th position.

2023 TOTO Japan Classic final leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:

1 Mone Inami: $300,000

T2 Seon Woo Bae: $157,478

T2 Shiho Kuwaki: $157,478

T4 Jiyai Shin: $92,443

T4 Xiyu Lin: $92,443

T6 Gemma Dryburgh: $61,962

T6 Jasmine Suwannapura: $61,962

T8 Yu Liu: $38,633

T8 Maria Fassi: $38,633

T8 Serena Aoki : $38,633

T8 Rio Takeda: $38,633

T8 Akie Iwai: $38,633

T8 Sora Kamiya: $38,633

T8 Nasa Hataoka: $38,633

T15 Jenny Shin: $26,184

T15 Shoko Sasaki: $26,184

T15 Yuna Nishimura: $26,184

T15 Rose Zhang: $26,184

T15 Yuri Yoshida: $26,184

T20 Mami Fukuda: $22,186

T20 Sayaka Takahashi: $22,186

T20 Yuka Nii: $22,186

T23 Ai Suzuki: $19,463

T23 Minami Hiruta: $19,463

T23 Ayaka Furue: $19,463

T23 Fumika Kawagishi: $19,463

T27 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $15,733

T27 Hana Lee: $15,733

T27 Mao Nozawa: $15,733

T27 Kokona Sakurai: $15,733

T27 Jennifer Kupcho: $15,733

T27 Miyu Yamashita: $15,733

T27 Momoko Ueda : $15,733

T34 Sakura Koiwai : $12,042

T34 Narin An: $12,042

T34 Lindy Duncan: $12,042

T34 Mi Hyang Lee: $12,042

T34 Chisato Iwai: $12,042

T34 Yuka Saso: $12,042

T40 Erika Kikuchi: $9,594

T40 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $9,594

T40 Hinako Shibuno: $9,594

T40 Hannah Green: $9,594

T40 Lauren Coughlin: $9,594

T45 Yuka Yasuda: $8,345

T45 Saki Nagamine: $8,345

T47 Gina Kim: $7,195

T47 Miyu Sato: $7,195

T47 Nana Suganuma: $7,195

T47 Saiki Fujita: $7,195

T47 Lala Anai: $7,195

T47 Albane Valenzuela: $7,195

T53 Bailey Tardy: $6,196

T53 Sarah Schmelzel : $6,196

T53 Mao Saigo: $6,196

T56 Erika Hara: $5,397

T56 Hyo Joo Kim: $5,397

T56 Linnea Strom: $5,397

T56 Miyuu Abe: $5,397

T56 Hikaru Yoshimoto: $5,397

T61 Peiyun Chien: $4,847

T61 Esther Henseleit: $4,847

T63 Andrea Lee: $4,397

T63 Sarah Kemp: $4,397

T63 Eun-Hee Ji: $4,397

T63 Chanettee Wannasaen: $4,397

T63 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $4,397

T63 Stephanie Meadow: $4,397

T63 Yan Liu: $4,397

70 Celine Borge: $3,998

71 Minami Katsu: $3,948

T72 Danielle Kang: $3,823

T72 In Gee Chun: $3,823

T72 Paula Reto: $3,823

T72 Arpichaya Yubol: $3,823

T76 Shuri Sakuma: $3,681

T76 Dani Holmqvist : $3,681

78 Morgane Metraux: $3,611