Mone Inami clinches victory at 2023 TOTO Japan Classic as Nasa Hataoka stumbles

Mone Inami won the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic on Sunday (November 5). She played four rounds of 64-68-65-69 to finish with a score of under 22 and registered a one-stroke victory over Seon Woo Bae and Shiho Kuwaki. Inami earned $300,000 in prize money from the overall purse of $2 million.
Nasa Hataoka was very impressed with her game throughout the tournament. She played the first three rounds of under 70 but struggled with her game in the final round. She played in the fourth round of 74 and finished in a tie for the eighth place with Yu Liu, Maria Fassi, Serena Aoki, Rio Takeda, Akie Iwai, and Sora Kamiya.
In the final round of the tournament, Hataoka could only make one birdie and finished the game with a score of under 18. In the first three rounds, she scored 64-66-66.
Gemma Dryburgh settled for the sixth place in a tie with Jasmine Suwannapura while Rose Zhang finished in 15th position.
2023 TOTO Japan Classic final leaderboard
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:
- 1 Mone Inami: $300,000
- T2 Seon Woo Bae: $157,478
- T2 Shiho Kuwaki: $157,478
- T4 Jiyai Shin: $92,443
- T4 Xiyu Lin: $92,443
- T6 Gemma Dryburgh: $61,962
- T6 Jasmine Suwannapura: $61,962
- T8 Yu Liu: $38,633
- T8 Maria Fassi: $38,633
- T8 Serena Aoki : $38,633
- T8 Rio Takeda: $38,633
- T8 Akie Iwai: $38,633
- T8 Sora Kamiya: $38,633
- T8 Nasa Hataoka: $38,633
- T15 Jenny Shin: $26,184
- T15 Shoko Sasaki: $26,184
- T15 Yuna Nishimura: $26,184
- T15 Rose Zhang: $26,184
- T15 Yuri Yoshida: $26,184
- T20 Mami Fukuda: $22,186
- T20 Sayaka Takahashi: $22,186
- T20 Yuka Nii: $22,186
- T23 Ai Suzuki: $19,463
- T23 Minami Hiruta: $19,463
- T23 Ayaka Furue: $19,463
- T23 Fumika Kawagishi: $19,463
- T27 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $15,733
- T27 Hana Lee: $15,733
- T27 Mao Nozawa: $15,733
- T27 Kokona Sakurai: $15,733
- T27 Jennifer Kupcho: $15,733
- T27 Miyu Yamashita: $15,733
- T27 Momoko Ueda : $15,733
- T34 Sakura Koiwai : $12,042
- T34 Narin An: $12,042
- T34 Lindy Duncan: $12,042
- T34 Mi Hyang Lee: $12,042
- T34 Chisato Iwai: $12,042
- T34 Yuka Saso: $12,042
- T40 Erika Kikuchi: $9,594
- T40 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $9,594
- T40 Hinako Shibuno: $9,594
- T40 Hannah Green: $9,594
- T40 Lauren Coughlin: $9,594
- T45 Yuka Yasuda: $8,345
- T45 Saki Nagamine: $8,345
- T47 Gina Kim: $7,195
- T47 Miyu Sato: $7,195
- T47 Nana Suganuma: $7,195
- T47 Saiki Fujita: $7,195
- T47 Lala Anai: $7,195
- T47 Albane Valenzuela: $7,195
- T53 Bailey Tardy: $6,196
- T53 Sarah Schmelzel : $6,196
- T53 Mao Saigo: $6,196
- T56 Erika Hara: $5,397
- T56 Hyo Joo Kim: $5,397
- T56 Linnea Strom: $5,397
- T56 Miyuu Abe: $5,397
- T56 Hikaru Yoshimoto: $5,397
- T61 Peiyun Chien: $4,847
- T61 Esther Henseleit: $4,847
- T63 Andrea Lee: $4,397
- T63 Sarah Kemp: $4,397
- T63 Eun-Hee Ji: $4,397
- T63 Chanettee Wannasaen: $4,397
- T63 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $4,397
- T63 Stephanie Meadow: $4,397
- T63 Yan Liu: $4,397
- 70 Celine Borge: $3,998
- 71 Minami Katsu: $3,948
- T72 Danielle Kang: $3,823
- T72 In Gee Chun: $3,823
- T72 Paula Reto: $3,823
- T72 Arpichaya Yubol: $3,823
- T76 Shuri Sakuma: $3,681
- T76 Dani Holmqvist : $3,681
- 78 Morgane Metraux: $3,611