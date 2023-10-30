Months after announcing retirement, Michelle Wie West hints at a possible comeback to the sport - “Never say never”

Michelle Wie West has been away from the sport of golf for four months, but her absence might not last forever. She retired after a truly illustrious career, and has taken about four months to enjoy her time away. She's also hinted that she might not stay away.

According to Daily Mail and TMZ, the retired golfer was cheeky when asked about a potential return:

"Never say never! I definitely don't practice, that's for sure. I just play."

As for her current status, she's not necessarily resting in retirement. In fact, she said:

"I'm a mom -- I don't relax!"

Her life certainly hasn't gotten much less busy. Nevertheless, a return to golf seems to be something she has considered and could be actively thinking about. Should a legend of the sport come back for another round?

Michelle Wie West bid a bittersweet farewell to golf

The legendary golfer retired a few months ago after the U.S. Women's Open at the iconic Pebble Beach. It was her final swan song, and while it didn't go as well as one might have dreamed, it was a nice send off for her, as she said via LPGA Tour:

“The putts definitely didn't drop all week, and the game is a funny game, and making that long putt on 18 definitely was a sweeter sendoff. It just was such an emotional day starting from 1 tee. I've held back tears the entire round. It was fun. It was great to have my last round here at Pebble Beach. It feels surreal right now.”

Michelle Wie West said goodbye to golf

She reflected on her time, remarking on some incredible feats. She shot 68 in a PGA Tour event and is proud that she was almost added to the Men's U.S. Open after qualifiers.

Wie West went to Stanford while she was turning pro. She earned a degree and so much more:

“Getting my degree, that was probably my proudest moment because it's been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid to get a degree from Stanford. Then, obviously, winning the U.S. Open was a huge highlight of mine. Another big proudest moment there because growing up, I'd always wanted to win the U.S. Open."

It's been an absolute epic run for Michelle Wie West. She admitted that her life on tour had its ups and downs and dealing with injuries and troubles on the green can be difficult:

“A lot of the years there's a lot of heartache that is associated with it, truthfully. But you know, it was all worth it.”

Now, a few months after these remarks, she's beginning to consider to return to the sport. It can be hard for a legend to say goodbye to their industry, and that's proving to be true for Michelle Wie West. Will she unretire? Who knows, but it certainly can't be ruled out now.