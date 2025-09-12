"Moonwalking off the chip" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler 'crazy footwork' during Procore Championship round 1

Fans on social media have reacted to Scottie Scheffler's amazing footwork on a bunker shot at the 2025 Procore Championship. The American golfer has teed it up this week in the fall season PGA Tour event ahead of the Ryder Cup.In the opening round of the tournament, which was held on Thursday, September 11, Scheffler had a decent start. A video of his bunker shot was shared on the X (formerly Twitter) account by the PGA Tour.While taking the shot, the current World No. 1 slipped but still managed to hit the ball. One of the commentators called it a crazy shot. He said:&quot;Well, we used to think crazy footwork was done, but this is a little bit more than what we used to think.&quot;Fans have reacted in the comments section of the PGA Tour post and talked about Scottie Scheffler's footwork.&quot;Moonwalking off the chip,&quot; a fan wrote.Kev @kingkev1_ ·LINKMoonwalking off the chip&quot;Looks like his footwork is a bit more active than usual,&quot; another fan added.Replies Only @RepliesOnly100LINKLooks like his footwork is a bit more active than usual&quot;that was some moonwalking,&quot; a fan said.Work Less, Golf More @GolfonSolana ·LINKthat was some moonwalkingHere are more fan reactions:&quot;Aura,&quot; one more fan added.Nathan (LSU 2-0🐯Detroit Tigers 84-62🐅) @DrGolfguyLINKAura&quot;Is this AI?&quot; a fan added.Luke List Tracker @LL_Tracker69 ·LINKIs this AI?&quot;My club would’ve dug into the ground 2ft before the ball,&quot; one more fan said.Brando Mags @Mayo11SauceLINKMy club would’ve dug into the ground 2ft before the ballScottie Scheffler starts with an opening round of 70 at the Procore ChampionshipIt was a decent start for Scottie Scheffler at the Procore Championship. He teed it up on the first tee and made a bogey on the fourth. He had a good outing on the front nine and, after a bogey, ended up making two birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.The 29-year-old continued to have a decent outing on the back nine as well and added two more birdies and a bogey for a 2-under 70. He was tied for 38th place after the first 18 holes.Mackenzie Hughes took the early lead at the 2025 Procore Championship. He played a strong round of 9-under 63 and had a one-stroke lead over Matt McCarty and Ben Griffin.This week’s PGA Tour event is also a practice tournament for the players ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup. Ten U.S. Ryder Cup team players are playing at the Procore Championship, with only Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele missing the event.Scottie Scheffler has enjoyed a phenomenal season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has played in a total of 19 tournaments and made the cut in all of them. He won five tournaments this season on the PGA Tour, including two Majors, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.The World No.1 also won the second leg of the FedEx Playoffs, the BMW Championship. Prior to that, his other two wins came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament. Before the Procore Championship, he played at the Tour Championship and, after carding four rounds of 63, 69, 66, and 68, finished tied for fourth place.