More drama at Ryder Cup as fistfight erupts at Bethpage Black: Report

The second day of the 2025 Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 27, saw absolute carnage break out at Bethpage Black. Following the conclusion of one of the afternoon matches, fans found themselves involved in a heated altercation.Saturday's four-ball match saw Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry take on Team USA's Justin Thomas and Cameron Young. Over the course of the day, the Europeans were constantly being heckled by spectators.McIlroy and Lowry won their match against the Americans on the 18th hole after the latter drained a putt for birdie. Soon after the two world-class golfers celebrated gaining their team yet another point, a fistfight broke out in the grandstands.Several reports on social media state that a fan allegedly made comments on Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll. A European fan responded to the rude statements, and the confrontation got physical.A video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows several New York state troopers climbing up the grandstands and escorting the fan out of the venue. Here's a look at the scenes from the Ryder Cup on Saturday (via X @tomcary_tel):Several golf journalists who were present at Bethpage Black during the day also witnessed the fistfight.Here's a look at what Golf.com's Sean Zak had to say about the carnage at the Ryder Cup (via X @Sean_Zak):&quot;A fistfight has broken out in the crowded 18th grandstand at Bethpage. Ryder Cup turning real ugly today.&quot;Sean Zak @Sean_ZakLINKA fistfight has broken out in the crowded 18th grandstand at Bethpage. Ryder Cup turning real ugly today.TGL and Golf.com's Claire Rogers said (via X @kclairerogers):&quot;A fist fight has broken out in the 18th grandstand.&quot;claire rogers @kclairerogersLINKA fist fight has broken out in the 18th grandstandThroughout the matches on Saturday, Rory McIlroy had to step away from his ball multiple times due to being constantly heckled. Despite Team USA's Justin Thomas and Cameron Young's best efforts to help tame the crowds, more law enforcement officials were called onto the grounds to help out.Rory McIlroy requests American fans to give him some 'respect'Following the conclusion of Saturday's four-ball match, Rory McIlroy and his teammate Tommy Fleetwood took a moment to talk to the media. They addressed the heckling they were subjected to throughout the day.Stating that banter is an essential part of the Ryder Cup, the Northern Irishman went on to explain that Team Europe deserves to have just as much &quot;respect&quot; while hitting their shots as the Americans.Here's a look at what the PGA Tour star had to say (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I don't mind them having a go at us. Like that's to be expected. I mean, that's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing. You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just let us - you gave us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.&quot;Heading into Sunday's singles matches, Team Europe leads with 11.5 points compared to the USA's 4.5 points. The home team needs 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup outright while the Europeans need 14 points to retain the cup.