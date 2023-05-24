"More of a hypothesis" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's tweet calling the Saudi backed LIV Golf 'best' way to be in the Majors

Phil Mickelson, fresh off of a T58 finish at the PGA Championship, has offered up an interesting take.

The LIV Golf star is riding high of off the win from fellow LIV rebel Brooks Koepka, with whom he was T2 at the Masters not too long ago. Mickelson believes this victory is evidence enough that their tour has mastered the golf schedule.

Mickelson tweeted:

"Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact. Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.

Phil Mickelson believes that Koepka's victory may have been directly tied to the lax, laid-back schedule under which LIV stars operate. He indicated that there's far less commitment to the year and they have more time off to rest and prepare in his eyes.

Mickelson feels that must have helped Brooks Koepka play extremely well in both tournaments and emerge victorious this time around. However, fans aren't so sure, with many on Twitter wondering why Mickelson declared his interesting opinion as a fact.

One said that his statement was the exact definition of an opinion and could not be rendered as fact in any way, shape or form, tweeting:

"It's actually the textbook definition of an opinion."

Another said Mickelson's statement was barely even an opinion and more of just a working, hypothetical theory, writing:

"More of a hypothesis."

One fan believes it can benefit some players like Koepka, but isn't a good thing for others on the tour.

Another believes Phil Mickelson is acting hypocritically. The stated purpose of LIV, and the reason many defected from the PGA Tour, is to grow the game of golf. Playing less than other tours doesn't seem to be accomplishing that goal in the eyes of that fan.

Kevin Watterson @kwatt @PhilMickelson Play less tournament golf to be sharp in the majors. Great “growing the game” strategy there, Phil. 🙄 @PhilMickelson Play less tournament golf to be sharp in the majors. Great “growing the game” strategy there, Phil. 🙄

An LIV supporter, meanwhile, feels the major victory is exactly what the tour needed to prove its methods work. LIV is 1/2 in major wins this year, so perhaps there's something to their style of play.

Pro Golf Critic @NotDrJ @PhilMickelson 100%. Love that this theory is playing out and making certain people look like geniuses. Not that we needed any validation @PhilMickelson 100%. Love that this theory is playing out and making certain people look like geniuses. Not that we needed any validation 😂

The son of Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV, believes Mickelson makes a good point. It can reasonably be assumed that his father would agree as well.

Here are some more reactions to Mickelson's tweet:

Jonas Aagaard @jhaa92 @PhilMickelson What abort the fans? We love watching golf every weekend @PhilMickelson What abort the fans? We love watching golf every weekend

Racso329 @329racso @PhilMickelson It's a tour. It's different. It's in its infancy but there should be 72 holes and a cut system, imo. That and more good players is the only thing that separates LiV from PGA Tour. The majors are 4 days events. It's like running a 5k to prep for a marathon. @PhilMickelson It's a tour. It's different. It's in its infancy but there should be 72 holes and a cut system, imo. That and more good players is the only thing that separates LiV from PGA Tour. The majors are 4 days events. It's like running a 5k to prep for a marathon.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sides with Phil Mickelson on tweet about LIV Golf

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Phil Mickelson made a valid point in his tweet. Orlovsky replied to Mickelson's aforementioned tweet with this:

"Fair and interesting point"

It's hard to argue that more playing time doesn't allow for more rest. While it's impossible to tell whether or not that made Brooks Koepka and others play better, it is a point worth considering.

Ultimately, this take will be subject to interpretation. It will also be interesting to see how often LIV Golf members do well in majors to see whether or not Phil Mickelson might be on to something.

Poll : 0 votes