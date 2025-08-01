‘More investments into us’: Nelly Korda makes a bold demand to take women’s golf ahead

Nelly Korda has called for greater investment in women’s golf to help the sport grow further. Speaking after the second round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, the World No. 1 stressed the importance of support through media exposure and network television.

Nelly Korda is making her 13th LPGA start of the season at the AIG Women’s Open. After two rounds, she is tied for 10th at 2-under, nine strokes behind leader Miyu Yamashita.

Following the conclusion of the second round, she was asked about what women's golf needs to take it to that 'next level' during the press conference.

"I just think more investment into us, I would say. Network TV, anything that kind of pushes us forward, that's always going to help. I think we're trending in a great direction. But kind of in a sense never being content, always trying to push forward,” Korda replied.

Nelly Korda has had a mixed season so far. In 12 events, she has recorded five top-10 finishes but is yet to register a win. Her best results include two runner-up finishes, first at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (-18) and then at the U.S. Women’s Open (-5, T2). She also finished fifth at the recent ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, carding 13-under for the week.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the second round of the AIG Women's Open Championship?

Nelly Korda followed up her opening round of 2-under 70 with an even-par 72 on Day 2 at the AIG Women’s Open Championship. She began her Friday round from the 1st tee and made three straight pars before dropping a shot on the par-4 4th. She then made five consecutive pars to close the front nine at 1-over 37.

On the back nine, Korda had a mixed run, carding four birdies and three bogeys to finish in 35 strokes. Her second round total came to even-par 72, keeping her at 2-under overall for the tournament.

Reflecting on her round, she said:

"Honestly didn't really capitalize on anything in the calmer conditions on the front nine, then kind of got really windy on the back. Made a few more mistakes, but bounced back with some birdies. Overall, I'm not going to complain with even-par."

Nelly Korda at the AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Here is her hole-by-hole scorecard:

Front Nine (OUT)

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 3 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 4 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

5 – Bogey Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 – Par

3 – Par Hole 6 (Par 5): 5 – Par

5 – Par Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 – Par

3 – Par Hole 9 (Par 5): 5 – Par

5 – Par OUT: 37 (+1)

Back Nine (IN)

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

5 – Bogey Hole 12 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie

2 – Birdie Hole 13 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie

4 – Birdie Hole 14 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

5 – Bogey Hole 15 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie

2 – Birdie Hole 16 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

5 – Bogey Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 – Par

4 – Par Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie

4 – Birdie IN: 35 (-1)

Total: 72 (Even Par)

Last year, the 15-time LPGA winner finished tied for second at the AIG Women’s Open, posting a score of 5-under par.

