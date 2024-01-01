“More players to come…” – Greg Norman shares his LIV Golf ‘highlights’ from 2023 on X

On the last day of 2023, Greg Norman reflected on the year and felt that LIV Golf ticked a lot of boxes. From the LIV players performing well in majors to Jon Rahm joining the league, his long list featured a lot of achievements of the year.

On New Year's Eve, LIV Golf CEO Norman shared an eighteen-point list reflecting on his achievements in the past year.

"2023 was full of highlights for myself and LIV Golf," he wrote.

The first thing Norman wrote about was the performance of LIV players in non-LIV events.

"LIV players showed they are among the best players in the world - bar none, no matter where they play."

The Saudi-backed circuit players did well in the majors and had several players in the top ten of each of the four majors. Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and finished runner-up at the Masters, which was also mentioned in Norman's list.

He mentioned Bryson DeChambeau's 58 at Greenbrier, describing it as the best round he had ever witnessed. Another achievement on the list was that Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, and Joaquin Niemann won five titles collectively on the DP World Tour.

He also mentioned Jon Rahm joining the PIF-sponsored league, assuring that more would be coming this year. Speaking of the investors, he said that they were passionate and committed to growing the game globally.

"Our purpose and mission has remained the same since day one and has inspired and influenced others," he continued.

He wrote that LIV Golf's narrative had always been consent, and the league was the first to show that golf was not viewed as an asset class, which others were now following.

The PGA Tour and PIF's framework agreement was not finalized by December 31 and has now been postponed by a few months. Norman was hopeful that the agreement would happen. He stated:

"🤞framework agreement happens - would be good for golf, players, and fans"

He further wrote that players now had a say and influence over golf's future, and the LIV was focused on improving the quality of life for players, families, caddies, support staff, and league staff.

He continued:

"Worked my ass off because what we are doing is RIGHT - golf is a force for and nowgood globally!"

The final achievement he mentioned was organizing the LIV Golf Adelaide, which was the most successful event of the league so far. He ended the note with a little thank-you message.

"To our team of incredible, loyal staff who have been committed to the cause of LIV and who have had a role in the success of our breakout first season - THANK YOU ALL! And to the world here we come - new destinations will happen showcasing the best of the best within LIV! Cheers to 2024 and beyond," he concluded.

What's next on LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is not hosting any events this month, as the new season will kick off in February with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico. This is the second straight year that El Camaleón Mayakoba will host the inaugural event of the LIV season.