"More world domination": Amanda Balionis' take on Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler has yet to make his debut in the 2025 season of the PGA Tour. While Scheffler was set to play in The Sentry earlier this month, an injury to his hand while preparing dinner led to the World No. 1 pulling out of the event and even out of subsequent events.

However, despite Scheffler's absence from these early events on the PGA Tour, popular golf reporter Amanda Balionis remains confident that Scheffler will be dominant when he returns. When Balionis was asked what did she expect out of Scheffler this year, she said:

"More world domination. If we learned anything from Scottie Scheffler last year... that crazy situation at the PGA Championship, having his first child. Nothing could shake Scottie Scheffler. And you know, we talked about that injury to his hand as well. He had a crazy freak accident happen I think on Christmas day. Had to have surgery to remove some shards of glass in his hand. So that's why we haven't seen Scottie Scheffler yet this year."

"But I have no doubt in my mind, it doesn't matter what happens to Scottie Scheffler inside or outside the ropes... His mental fortitude is unlike anything we have ever seen, which is what makes him the undisputed World No. 1 and I think we are all just expecting more domination," she added.

While Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025 remains to be seen, the American golfer had a dominant season in 2024. Last year, Scheffler won eight events on the PGA Tour and also won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

A look at how Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2024 season

Scottie Scheffler tees off on hole 17 during the first round of The Players Championship - Source: Imagn

Here is a detailed look at how Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2024 season:

Date: 4/1 - 7/1

Event: The Sentry

Course: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)

Finish: T5 66-64-71-66 267 (-25)

Date: 18/1 - 21/1

Event: The American Express

Course: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Finish: T17 67-66-69-65 267 (-21)

Date: 1/2 - 3/2

Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Finish: T6 69-64-70 203 (-13)

Date: 8/2 - 11/2

Event: WM Phoenix Open

Course: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Finish: T3 68-66-66-66 266 (-18)

Date: 15/2 - 18/2

Event: The Genesis Invitational

Course: Riviera Country Club

Finish: T10 68-70-70-68 276 (-8)

Date: 7/3 - 10/3

Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Finish: 1 70-67-70-66 273 (-15)

Date: 14/3 - 17/3

Event: THE PLAYERS Championship

Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Finish: 1 67-69-68-64 268 (-20)

Date: 28/3 - 31/3

Event: Texas Children's Houston Open

Course: Memorial Park Golf Course

Finish: T2 65-70-66-68 269 (-11)

Date: 11/4 - 14/4

Event: Masters Tournament

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Finish: 1 66-72-71-68 277 (-11)

Date: 18/4 - 22/4

Event: RBC Heritage

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Finish: 1 69-65-63-68 265 (-19)

Date: 16/5 - 19/5

Event: PGA Championship

Course: Valhalla Golf Club

Finish: T8 67-66-73-65 271 (-13)

Date: 23/5 - 26/5

Event: Charles Schwab Challenge

Course: Colonial Country Club

Finish: T2 72-65-63-71 271 (-9)

Date: 6/6 - 9/6

Event: The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Finish: 1 67-68-71-74 280 (-8)

Date: 13/6 - 16/6

Event: U.S. Open

Course: Pinehurst No. 2

Finish: T41 71-74-71-72 288 (+8)

Date: 20/6 - 23/6

Event: Travelers Championship

Course: TPC River Highlands

Finish: 1-x 65-64-64-65-4 258 (-22)

Date: 18/7 - 21/7

Event: The Open

Course: Royal Troon Golf Course

Finish: T7 70-70-71-72 283 (-1)

Date: 15/8 - 18/8

Event: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Course: TPC Southwind

Finish: 4 66-65-69-66 266 (-14)

Date: 22/8 - 25/8

Event: BMW Championship

Course: Castle Pines Golf Club

Finish: T33 71-72-74-72 289 (+1)

Date: 29/8 - 1/9

Event: TOUR Championship

Course: East Lake Golf Club

Finish: 1 65-66-66-67 264 (-30)

Date: 5/12 - 8/12

Event: Hero World Challenge

Course: Albany GC

Finish: 1 67-64-69-63 263 (-25)

