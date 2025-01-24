"More world domination": Amanda Balionis' take on Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler has yet to make his debut in the 2025 season of the PGA Tour. While Scheffler was set to play in The Sentry earlier this month, an injury to his hand while preparing dinner led to the World No. 1 pulling out of the event and even out of subsequent events.
However, despite Scheffler's absence from these early events on the PGA Tour, popular golf reporter Amanda Balionis remains confident that Scheffler will be dominant when he returns. When Balionis was asked what did she expect out of Scheffler this year, she said:
"More world domination. If we learned anything from Scottie Scheffler last year... that crazy situation at the PGA Championship, having his first child. Nothing could shake Scottie Scheffler. And you know, we talked about that injury to his hand as well. He had a crazy freak accident happen I think on Christmas day. Had to have surgery to remove some shards of glass in his hand. So that's why we haven't seen Scottie Scheffler yet this year."
"But I have no doubt in my mind, it doesn't matter what happens to Scottie Scheffler inside or outside the ropes... His mental fortitude is unlike anything we have ever seen, which is what makes him the undisputed World No. 1 and I think we are all just expecting more domination," she added.
While Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025 remains to be seen, the American golfer had a dominant season in 2024. Last year, Scheffler won eight events on the PGA Tour and also won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
A look at how Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2024 season
Here is a detailed look at how Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2024 season:
Date: 4/1 - 7/1
- Event: The Sentry
- Course: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)
- Finish: T5 66-64-71-66 267 (-25)
Date: 18/1 - 21/1
- Event: The American Express
- Course: Pete Dye Stadium Course
- Finish: T17 67-66-69-65 267 (-21)
Date: 1/2 - 3/2
- Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Finish: T6 69-64-70 203 (-13)
Date: 8/2 - 11/2
- Event: WM Phoenix Open
- Course: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Finish: T3 68-66-66-66 266 (-18)
Date: 15/2 - 18/2
- Event: The Genesis Invitational
- Course: Riviera Country Club
- Finish: T10 68-70-70-68 276 (-8)
Date: 7/3 - 10/3
- Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Finish: 1 70-67-70-66 273 (-15)
Date: 14/3 - 17/3
- Event: THE PLAYERS Championship
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Finish: 1 67-69-68-64 268 (-20)
Date: 28/3 - 31/3
- Event: Texas Children's Houston Open
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Finish: T2 65-70-66-68 269 (-11)
Date: 11/4 - 14/4
- Event: Masters Tournament
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Finish: 1 66-72-71-68 277 (-11)
Date: 18/4 - 22/4
- Event: RBC Heritage
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Finish: 1 69-65-63-68 265 (-19)
Date: 16/5 - 19/5
- Event: PGA Championship
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Finish: T8 67-66-73-65 271 (-13)
Date: 23/5 - 26/5
- Event: Charles Schwab Challenge
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Finish: T2 72-65-63-71 271 (-9)
Date: 6/6 - 9/6
- Event: The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday
- Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Finish: 1 67-68-71-74 280 (-8)
Date: 13/6 - 16/6
- Event: U.S. Open
- Course: Pinehurst No. 2
- Finish: T41 71-74-71-72 288 (+8)
Date: 20/6 - 23/6
- Event: Travelers Championship
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Finish: 1-x 65-64-64-65-4 258 (-22)
Date: 18/7 - 21/7
- Event: The Open
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Course
- Finish: T7 70-70-71-72 283 (-1)
Date: 15/8 - 18/8
- Event: FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Finish: 4 66-65-69-66 266 (-14)
Date: 22/8 - 25/8
- Event: BMW Championship
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Finish: T33 71-72-74-72 289 (+1)
Date: 29/8 - 1/9
- Event: TOUR Championship
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Finish: 1 65-66-66-67 264 (-30)
Date: 5/12 - 8/12
- Event: Hero World Challenge
- Course: Albany GC
- Finish: 1 67-64-69-63 263 (-25)