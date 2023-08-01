"Most intelligent and timely decision" - PGA Tour's announcement of Tiger Woods as Player Director sparks excitement among fans

Historic golf player Tiger Woods was announced as a new member of the PGA Tour Policy Board as a sixth Player Director this Tuesday (August 1). The Policy Board will now be made up of, in addition to six Player Directors, five independent players, and the director of the PGA of America.

Fans online have reacted massively to this appointment of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour Policy Board. Social network websites have been filled with comments about it, some of them full of support for Woods and joy for this decision.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Tiger Woods has joined the PGA TOUR Policy Board as a sixth Player Director.

Some have also questioned Tiger Woods' "player" status since he has played little this season due to injuries. There has been no shortage of those who reiterate other changes within the PGA Tour board of directors.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

"Long overdue Tiger. The most intelligent and timely decision of the year PGA!"

Eddie Liberati @EdLiberati @PGATOUR @TigerWoods Long overdue Tiger. The most intelligent and timely decision of

the year PGA ! 🧐

Trinity🌹💯 @trinity_skullzz @PGATOUR Congratulations on your new job

Tony James @goatmilk2022 @PGATOUR “the players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents” Clearly there was no governance previously , which let 3 guys negotiate in secret. current board should all resign

Chris Jackson @thehappiestdad @PGATOUR I am waiting for the announcement that Jay is no longer with the Tour. Not sure how they move forward with him at the top.

Chuck @chuckytakes @PGATOUR Shouldn’t you have to be a player on the PGA tour to be a “Player Director”

Tiger Woods appointment on PGA Tour Policy Board

The legendary golfer joins five other player directors on the board - Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson.

According to the PGA Tour news service, Tiger Woods said of his appointment:

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

He added:

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

Commissioner Jay Monahan also shared his thoughts on Tiger Woods' appointment, saying:

“Tiger’s voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful.”

He added:

“My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA TOUR members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our Player Directors.”

The Policy Board is completed by the Independent Directors Ed Herlihy (Chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker, and one whose appointment is pending. The PGA of America Director is John Lindert.

Randall Stephenson recently resigned from his position on the Policy Board due to the framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Stephenson mentioned the complaints about Human Rights violations that exist against the Government of Saudi Arabia. He explained that, in those circumstances, he considered that he should not be part of the matter.