“Most people exercise” – Tiger Woods’ ex-coach takes a dig at casual golfers while reacting to fan's big take on $500 putters

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney is widely known for his active presence on X. He often shares golf-related content on the platform and also provides valuable advice and instruction related to golf.

On March 28, a golf fan, Rob, reacted to a post related to a golf club, talking about the importance of a good game. The fan wrote:

"A $500 putter doesn’t make you a better putter. Cant buy a game."

Interestingly, Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account, sharing his opinion on the matter. He wrote:

"Can’t buy a game but you can definitely buy a better game, lessons, a driver that fits you and is adjusted properly and @labgolfputters is where I would start."

However, another fan jumped into the comment section of Haney's post and wrote:

"And you can't buy practice 😁"

Haney replied to the fan by saying:

"Most people exercise, they don’t practice with a plan."

Hank Haney is very active on X and boasts around 146.6K followers on the platform. He holds a rich experience of working with renowned golfers worldwide. He worked with Tiger Woods for around six years before parting ways in 2010.

Prior to working with Haney, Woods worked with Butch Harmon for a long time but apparently parted ways in 2002. The American golfer had worked on his own for a year but finally joined Hank Haney in 2004, and they were together for around six years before splitting ways. Haney had also served as the instructor of Mark O'Meara prior to joining Woods.

Tiger Woods's ex-coach pays tribute to short-game instructor Dave Pelz

Earlier this week, on Sunday, the legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz died in Texas at the age of 85. He was a renowned coach, and on March 26, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson shared a post on his X account, paying tribute to the legendary coach. The LIV Golfer jotted a heartfelt caption for the short-game instructor, writing:

"I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers. The laughs we shared along the way is what I cherish most and I look forward to paying tribute to this great man with “Pelz stories” in the near future. Rest in peace my friend. ❤️"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney also paid tribute to Pelz by resharing Mickelson's post on his X account. He just reshared Mickelson's post without any caption.

Dave Pelz was a renowned short-game instructor. During his career, he worked with several big golfers such as Patrick Reed, Vijay Singh, and Tom Kite. He had also worked with Payne Stewart.

