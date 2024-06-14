“Most unlikable guy in golf”, “It’s called being a professional” – Fans divided as Brooks Koepka turns down interview post round, dubs it ‘boring’

Fans on social media are divided after Brooks Koepka skipped the interview following the first round of the 2024 US Open. He is one of the 12 LIV golfers playing at the Major.

Posting an even-par score and settling for a tie in 16th place, Brooks Koepka declined to be interviewed after his round. However, he later texted golf journalist Eamon Lynch to explain his reasons, describing interviews as "boring" and stating that he doesn't enjoy answering the same questions every week.

Nuclr Golf shared the text Koepka sent to Lynch on its X account:

"After declining an interview post round, Brooks Koepka agreed to a text message interview with Eamon Lynch: “I opted not to do ‘em just because I didn’t feel like it. Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice. LOL.”"

Fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. Some called Koepka an "unlikable guy," while others said he was being "professional."

“Most unlikable guy in golf”

“It’s called being a professional”

"Eh, most media sessions are like that anyways, unless something out of the ordinary happens. Don’t blame him if not too much happened anyways," another fan supported Koepka.

Others continued to slam him:

"Immature, unprofessional and lacking class. He has a responsibility to give interviews for the fans but of course he DNGAF," one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Brooks has always been classless," another wrote.

"He's not there every week.what are they supposed to ask him? questions about his car, geometry maybe," a fan wrote in support of Koepka.

"I appreciate the guy for not wanting to talk all the time. Who does? There are plenty of others that do, go talk to them! Still a top 5 guy on any tour in my book, which is why I tune in for every @LIVGolfNation event! Keep it moving @BKoepka and good luck!" another fan said.

Brooks Koepka commented on the change in people's perceptions after he skipped the post-round interview

Brooks Koepka had a text interview with golf journalist Eamon Lynch after skipping the post-round press conference at the 2024 US Open. He opened up about the changes in people's opinions on him missing the interview, taking a shot at Rory McIlroy.

Koepka stated that when McIlroy missed last year's US Open interview, "everyone" said he was focused on his game. Meanwhile, when Koepka did the same, he was presented with a different narrative.

"That’s a stretch. Rory didn’t talk to media at LACC [in the 2023 U.S. Open] and everyone was talking how it’s because he wants to focus. The second I do it, I’m mad at media, which isn’t true. I just didn’t want to do it. But my narrative will be I’m mad at media," Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka had a decent outing in the first round of the 2024 US Open. He shot a 70 with three birdies and three bogeys to tie for 16th place. LIV golfers were impressive in the opening round of the Major. Bryson DeChambeau shot a 67 to take fourth place on the leaderboard, while Tyrrell Hatton tied for sixth place.

Spanish veteran golfer Sergio Garcia, who now plays on the LIV Golf tour, also settled in the top 10 after the first 18 holes of the US Open, carding a 69 to kickstart the Major.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour stars dominated the golf course, with Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy sharing the lead at -5.

