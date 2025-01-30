Movie star reveals how golf has helped him to stay "out of trouble"

Golf is a popular hobby for many celebrities across the world and 'Spiderman' star Tom Holland is one of them. The actor has credited the sport for providing him with networking opportunities.

Holland recently gave an interview to Golf Digest where he recounted his experience with golf over the years. He even said that the entertainment industry was pretty "golf-heavy".

"I think golf has been really helpful for me in terms of networking within the industry because it’s a very golf-heavy business. I’ve actually got a deal point across in my contract playing golf."

He further added:

"I met the producer I was negotiating with on a par 3. I stuck it closer than he did and won the deal point. It was something minor that we were fighting over, like agreeing to a driver or something like that."

Holland currently has a 2.5 handicap and claimed to enjoy socializing on the greens much more than parties. He went sober in January 2022 and has credited golf for keeping him "out of trouble". The Hollywood star also added that sobriety has helped him improve his handicap.

"It definitely keeps me out of trouble. I think getting sober was a big reason why my handicap got better because I would go to bed early and would strive to wake up and shoot low scores."

Holland further explained the vicious cycle he would get stuck in.

"What used to happen to me is if I was playing badly, I would drink at the turn and then I would play worse, so I would drink more. Having cut that out has made for some more complete rounds."

In 2024, the actor launched his non-alcoholic beer, BERO.

"It’s just irresponsible for me to play contact sports" - Tom Holland on choosing to play golf

Tom Holland at the BMW PGA Championship 2024 (Source: Getty)

Actors are the faces of their films and can't afford to get injured in the middle of production. Acknowledging this fact, Tom Holland found golf to be more suitable for his profession. He told Golf Digest in a recent interview:

"It’s just irresponsible for me to play contact sports. Everyone’s working on a job and if I break my ankle, then the job has to shut down."

Although, he did incur a welt on a family golf outing in May 2024. He was accidentally hit by a ball by a scratch golfer who also happened to be his close friend.

2025 will be a packed year for Holland as he is set to shoot for the fourth installment in the 'Spiderman' series as well as Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of 'The Odyssey'. It is reportedly the iconic director's most expensive film yet.

Shuttling between these two roles, the 28-year-old may not find a lot of time to play golf this year. He talked about it, saying:

"It’s something I took into account for sure. My game will take a hit, but I need to work, so it is what it is."

While fans may not spot Holland in pro-ams this year, they sure will be eager to see him on the big screen soon.

