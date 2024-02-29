Musician and golf fan Sam Harrop releases song on Talor Gooch’s ‘Asterisk’ comment, fans laud hilarious lyrics

Sam Harrop, a well-known artist and ardent golf fan, enthralled his viewers with a new song that was inspired by Talor Gooch's controversial "Asterisk" comment about Rory McIlroy.

Gooch, the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship winner, caused a stir with his statement about McIlroy Major's Grand Slam completion. The LIV golfer, in an interview with Australian Golf Digest, said that there would be an "asterisk" if McIlroy were to achieve this feat in a field that didn't include some of the best players in the world. He commented in light of several LIV golfers being ineligible for Majors in 2024.

Sam Harrop recently turned Gooch's remark into a creative song by adding witty and funny lyrics. Harrop posted a video of the song on his YouTube channel and his X (formerly Twitter) account, calling it comment of the year.

"Talor Gooch gave us maybe the quote of the year this week, and I couldn't let that go without a song. Here's "Asterisk". Credit: Gabrielle RTs & YouTube subscribes (http://tinyurl.com/samharropmusic) appreciated!" he wrote in the caption on his social media post.

Fans lauded the lyrics in the comments section. Here are some of their reactions:

"Holy cow you’re talented"

"This is incredible* 😂*Talor Gooch was not present for this recording," commented another fan.

"Well done!!!," one more fan wrote.

"Bravo," wrote another fan.

However, this isn't the first time where Harrop has left golf enthusiasts impressed with his lyrical tributes to golfers. He had previously created songs dedicated to Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau.

In 2021, Finau broke his winless streak on the PGA Tour at the Northern Trust, triumphing over Australian golfer Cameron Smith. Prior to this victory, Finau had clinched an event in 2016 and had secured several commendable finishes. Despite his consistent performances, he had been grappling with securing another win, leaving his fans wondering when he would taste victory again.

Sam Harrop created a song "When will Tony Finau win again?"

Sam Harrop also created a song titled "The Brooks vs Bryson" when Bryson DeChambeau parted ways with his caddie, in 2021.

Check out his song below:

"He just agreed with what the interviewer asked"- Rory McIlroy's response to Talor Gooch's remark

McIlroy is set to tee off this week at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens and ahead of the tournament in a press conference he spoke about Talor Gooch's comment on his Major victory.

While answering about Gooch's comment, McIlroy said the LIV golfer had just "agreed with what the interviewer asked."

Speaking about Gooch, McIlroy said:

"I feel like whoever did the interview led him down that path to say that, so I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt there a little bit. He just agreed with what the interviewer asked.”

Having turned pro in 2007, Rory McIlroy has won four Majors in his career. He just needs to win the Masters to complete his Major Glad slam.